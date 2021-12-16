Global problems require global solutions

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set editorial policies and does not contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or onbangordailynews.com.

Ronald B. Davis of Oronos is a member of Citizens for global solutions. He is an emeritus professor at the School of Biology and Ecology and the Institute for Climate Change at the University of Maine. His thoughts are his own and do not reflect those of the university.

What do the two crises, the COVID-19 pandemic and the man-made climate change have in common? They are global and show no respect for the borders of sovereign nations. Add other global phenomena like the growth of international trade and supply chains, mass travel and migration, and the exchange of information via the Internet, and we see that the peoples of the world are more connected and more interdependent than ever.

But we remain alienated and isolated from nationalism, making it difficult or impossible to solve global problems or defend the life support system on earth. Continued globalization exposes the weaknesses of an outdated world order based on national sovereignty and calls for changes that place humanity above individual nations.

of Peace of Westphalia, in 1648, which ended the Thirty-Eighty Old Wars, established the idea that national sovereignty could preserve peace and order among nations. Westphalian sovereignty, now sanctioned in international law, asserts that every nation has exclusive control over its own internal affairs and that national borders are inviolable.

However, history since 1648 provides ample evidence that the world has been anything but orderly, with hundreds of violations of national borders and the overthrow of domestic affairs by foreign powers, including violent aggression. Globalization further degrades Westfalian sovereignty into the waste dump of good intentions.

A dynamic global atmosphere carries every air polluting nation including greenhouse gases beyond the untouchable borders of many other nations. Climate-related changes stress agriculture, water supply and public health systems worldwide, with drastic effects for the internal affairs of nations. Ocean currents carry water pollutants including plastic far beyond the borders of the source country. In countries that are hit by poverty, have little economic opportunity or suffer from lawlessness, knowledge gained from the internet eases mass migration, emphasizing capacities and influencing the internal affairs of nations along the way and at the end of travels.

None of these problems is strictly an internal matter and none can be solved by nations acting alone. The need for international regulations requiring compliance by all nations has become apparent and more urgent.

The UN may seem like the logical place to announce such regulations, but it lacks regulatory and enforcement powers over member states. In fact, it attributes to the Westphalian Sovereignty in its statutes, which states in Chapter I, Article 2. Principle 7, Nothing..will authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the internal jurisdiction of each State. should be given to an international governing authority, but sovereignty practiced over the centuries is a difficult custom to break.

Such a dilemma was also faced by the founders of our nation. In the final stage of the American Revolution, 13 colonies were established Articles of Confederation and Permanent Union (ACPU) which became their governing statute from 1781 to 1789. The weak central government it created was founded on the principle of protecting the sovereignty and independence of states. The central government lacked executive and judicial branches, the power to tax and regulate foreign and interstate trade. Trade disputes erupted between the states. Each state had a separate army and most had navies.

The inadequacy of the ACPU was obvious. Efforts to replace it with a constitution in which states delegated important powers to a stronger central government were finally successful and the U.S. Constitution came into force in 1789. With changes, it has lasted to the present day. In addition to the division into federation that created the Civil War 72 years later, peaceful and largely regular relations between states have lasted nearly 230 years.

Can a world democratic federation of nations achieve the same or better results on a larger scale? Except for a drastic emergency that immediately requires a world government, as after a catastrophic nuclear nuclear war that destroys the governing apparatus of many nations, it will be much more difficult and will take much more to create a world federation. A major reason is the great diversity of world cultures, traditions and languages. But as globalization continues, our present world order becomes increasingly obsolete and incapable of maintaining the peace, health, and well-being of human beings, and the support system of earthly life on which everything depends.

Given such trends, it seems inevitable that some form of world governance will eventually be established. Will it be democratic or autocratic? It is not too early to start affecting the result. An organization that is trying to do that is Citizens for global solutions.

