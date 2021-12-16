Michigan Airports to Receive $ 72.8 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law



The Federal Aviation Administration is providing about $ 72.8 million for Michigan 93 airports from funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The money can be invested in runways, connecting roads, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminals, airport transit links and road projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding that Michigan airports will receive. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Act has given us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals with jobs and communities with the world, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.. With this new funding, urban, regional, and rural airports across the country can now begin working on projects they have been waiting for years, modernizing their infrastructure, and building a better America. The following Michigan commercial airports will receive funding during the first year of the Infrastructure Act: Alpena County Regional in Alpena: $ 1,008,120

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Detroit: $ 33,306,230

Delta County in Escanaba: $ 1,012,361

Bishop International in Flint: $ 2,857,107

Gerald R Ford International in Grand Rapids: $ 6,081,477

Houghton County Memorial in Hancock: $ 1,016,181

Ford Airports on Iron Mountain: $ 1,014,409

Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International in Kalamazoo: $ 1,672,872

International Capital Region in Lansing: $ 1,943,441

Sawyer International at Marquette: $ 1,038,294

Muskegon County in Muskegon: $ 1,012,792

Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County in Pellston: $ 1,018,837

MBS International in Saginaw: $ 1,566,082

Chippewa County International in Sault Ste. Marie: $ 1,015,815

The capital of the cherry in Traverse City: $ 2,458,571 The additional 78 relief and general aviation airports throughout Michigan are also estimated to receive funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act. For an interactive map and funding list for all of Michigan airports, visit https://www.faa.gov/bil/airport-infrastructure.

