Spokane history club wins Westerners International award

The Spokane area has a rich history and no one is more aware of this than the members of the Spokane Corral of Westerners International, a historic club.

Now the band has made a small history after being awarded the Heads Up award for being the best Little Corral in the organization in 2021 and occupying second place in Coke Wood for the Historical Monograph or Published Article.

They were the best small club at Westerners International, said club sheriff Dick Jensen. Were quite excited about it.

Jensen received an email from Westerners International chairman Bonney MacDonald announcing the awards.

The Spokane Corrals Award is well deserved and reflects well on your leadership within coral and on your fellow members, who have undoubtedly invested in interesting and adventurous programs in the West, she wrote.

The Spokane Group has just over 60 members and about half attend regular meetings once a month. One of those members is storytelling enthusiast Richard Sola, who wrote the book that won the Coke Wood Award. The book is actually the October edition of Pacific Northwesterner, which Spokane Corral publishes twice a year. Its title “All Roads Lead to the City of Power: Five Visitors Write About Spokane Urbanization 1888-1920”.

The book contains descriptions of Spokane as told by five prominent visitors to the growing city, including Archduke Franz Ferdinand and author Zane Gray.

All of these people have different perspectives over a 45-year history, Sola said.

Ferdinand, who wrote about his world tour that included a stop in Spokane, criticized the amount of horse manure on the city streets, left there by the numerous horses pulling wagons around the city.

He hated her, Sola said. But he did not like it anywhere in the United States.

Westerners International began in Chicago in the 1940s and the Spokane chapter began in 1955. It is the only chapter in the state of Washington and has no chapter in Idaho or Oregon.

It was originally a club for men and especially for scholarly men, but that did not last long, Jensen said.

There were simply not enough men of that description to keep the club stable, so it quickly expanded to men in general, as long as they promised to write a historical article. Spokane Corral did not welcome women members until the 1990s, when the club was led by renowned local historian Tony Bamonte. Sola jokes that Bamonte did this because he wanted his wife, the other historian Suzanne Bamonte, to be able to join the club.

The founders of Spokane Corral included Joel Ferris, a banker who would later have a high school named after him, and Cecil Hagen, an editor at the Spokane Chronicle.

We were trying to promote the story and keep it alive for the people, Jensen said. I have always loved history. It is human stories that are fascinating.

When Jensen was serving in the Air Force, he made a point of learning about the history of the areas where he was stationed. He owns Inland Empire Tours and offers historical tours of the area. He went so far as to self-publish a book in 2009 called Spokane Set in Stone, which details dozens of local historical monuments and landmarks.

Sola also had an eternal love affair with history, in which she received a degree. He has taught regional history classes through the Act 2 program offered by Spokane Community College since 2016.

I have not lost interest in him at all, he said. It is about people and how people deal with change in the world.

Jensen said he found that many people are not interested in history until they grow up. Most people do not enjoy history until they have a history, he said.