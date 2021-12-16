Migrant workers are still at high risk, despite their key role in the global economy





As illustrated by the many migrant roles that are considered essential during COVID-19 pandemic, the report notes an increase in demand for their work. Foreign doctors make up 33 per cent of doctors in the UK, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and there is a general reliance on foreign healthcare workers in Europe and the United States. Increase in overseas workers



There are nearly 170 million foreign workers worldwide, according to the latest IMO estimates, more than three times the 53 million registered in 2010. And foreign-born workers play a growing role in the workforce, accounting for about five percent of today’s global workforce. As we celebrate International Immigrant Day this week, this report stands as a clear reminder of the role migrants play in developing their communities around the world, said Frank Laczko, Director of GMDAC. But as the global economy continues to rely heavily on migrant workers, people continue to face dire risks when they may not have access to legal avenues in their search for better opportunities. Immigrant safety While migration policies are difficult to measure, the available data show a tendency towards limiting safe and legal migration options. While 81 percent of countries participating in IOMsMigration Governance Indicators(MGI) have at least one government body dedicated to border control, only 38 percent have a defined national migration strategy, with only 31 percent approximating it to a national economic development strategy. This report emphasizes the invaluable contributions that immigrants have in our communities and economies, as well as the need for concrete actions to increase legal channels, said Ms. Daniels. Setting global standards Also Thursday, the World Health Organization (who) published new agenciesGlobal Competency Standards for Refugee and Immigrant Health Servicesto strengthen the ability of countries to provide services to refugees and migrants by setting indicators that will be included in the education and practices of health workers. While facing similar health risks to their host communities, refugees and migrants may have specific health needs and are often vulnerable to adverse health outcomes due to mobility, living and working conditions, said Santino Severoni, Program Director of WHO Health and Migration. Vital role The health workforce has a vital role to play in providing comprehensive services that respect cultural, religious and linguistic needs, the UN health agency said. Refugees and Migrants face barriers to accessing people-centered and culturally sensitive health services in both transit and destination countries. These may include the limited use of health services, which all shape their interactions with the host country’s health system, said the WHO director. The document is accompanied by a Curriculum guide to support its functioning. Competencies can be adapted to different environments and take into account the requirements and constraints of local health systems, as well as the characteristics of different populations of refugees and migrants. 2021 is International Year of Health and Care Workers, recalled Jim Campbell, Director of the WHO Health Workforce Department. The same workers need to be supported with a competency-based education, as described in the Standard to take us one step closer to universal health coverage for all populations, including refugees and migrants.

