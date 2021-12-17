Trudeau instructs top ministers to fight American protectionism

He instructs International Trade Minister Mary Ng to lead Canada’s efforts to combat protectionism, unfair trade practices and economic coercion worldwide.

You will also engage the United States to address bilateral trade issues and protectionist measures, including in relation to government procurement and in the automotive, energy and agriculture sectors, writes Trudeau Ng.

He also directs it to help provide full and equitable compensation to supply-managed sectors under the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, USMCA.

Wallpapers: The Canadian business community has expressed deep concern about advancing U.S. protectionist policies since Bidens’s arrival at the White House.

Highlights of the hurdle include the Bidens-proposed electric vehicle tax boost, which has led to threats of retaliation from Canada and a dispute over potatoes from Prince Edward Island.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration warned that Canada could face commercial retaliation if it adopts a digital service tax that discriminates against U.S. Internet giants like Google and Facebook. Trudeau’s letter on Thursday to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland doubled Canada’s plans for a digital tax.

The latest US-Canada frictions are in addition to the longest-running but still very important quarrels over softwood and dairy.

More on defending Canada: The prime minister’s letter to Freeland also appears to be subject to US protectionist policies on procurement.

He directs it to protect Canadian supply chains and ensure that Canada’s trade relations are mutually beneficial economic relations.

Trudeau calls on Freeland to work with Ng to introduce a reciprocal procurement policy that will ensure that goods and services are procured by countries that give Canadian businesses a similar level of market access.

Ng is also committed to continuing to work to position Canada as a global leader in critical minerals and to secure supply chains by working with international partners through the implementation of the Canada U.S. Joint Mine Action Plan for Critical Minerals Cooperation and Canada-EU Strategic Partnership for Raw Materials.

Quick font background: The last time Trudeau posted a full series of brand new term papers was December 2019, a few months after his Liberals won re-election.

In January 2021, following a cabinet reshuffle, he issued supplementary mandate letters to his ministers in large part to reflect how much the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the targets of his governments.

The new mandate letters copy and paste many of the Liberals’ campaign promises from Canada’s most recent federal election, in September.

The publication of the letters is a major event for the Ottawa bubble and beyond because of the way they magnify government priorities. In the past, policy experts, interest groups, journalists and public service employees have been immersed in content to the point that, in 2019, the prime ministers ’website crashed after they were posted online.

Here are the highlights from the Cabinet’s key portfolios on POLITICOS radar:

Chrystia Freeland Deputy Prime Minister and Finance

Trudeau leads Freeland to deliver in an area long sought after by the Canadian business community by running a long-term growth plan. The Trudeau government has been accused of lacking a real growth agenda and of focusing instead on redistributing government funds.

To help him get there, Trudeau has asked Freeland to set up a permanent Council of Economic Advisers to provide independent advice and policy options on long-term economic growth.

On Tuesday, Freeland signaled in its fall update that it will produce a growth plan in its spring budget, which is likely to come in April.

It was also asked to increase investment and productivity by amending the Income Tax Act to allow Canadian-controlled, privately owned businesses to spend up to $ 1.5 million C $ on growth-enhancing investments, such as software, patents and machinery.

The Prime Minister’s letter to Freeland also instructs him to implement liberal commitments to introduce a range of new taxes for the wealthy from a luxury tax on cars, ships and airplanes to new legislation to raise corporate income tax payable by banks and insurance companies. earning more than $ 1 billion.

Steven Guilbeault Environment and Climate Change

Guilbeault is on duty directing the climate plan of the Trudeau governments. One of his many responsibilities includes working with Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to curb trade diplomacy a bit and launch a new $ 100 million fund to enhance and commercialize Canadian-made technologies and solutions for reuse and plastic recycling.

Mélanie Joly Foreign Affairs

The new Foreign Minister Trudeaus is responsible for helping develop and launch a comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy to deepen diplomatic, economic and defense partnerships and international assistance in the region.

The Jolys Indo-Pacific task is a departure from last summer’s election campaign, when the liberal platform called it an Asia-Pacific strategy. Experts, like Trudeaus’s former adviser Roland Paris, see the change in terminology as a recognition of the strategic challenges China poses to the region.

The Biden administration is keen to see what Canada will come up with. David Cohen, the new U.S. ambassador to Ottawa, said at his Senate confirmation hearing in September that we all expect Canada to lay out its framework for its overall policy toward China.

Mary Ng International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Among all her major responsibilities, Trudeau is urging Ng to work with Champagne to strengthen and secure supply chains. Part of the effort will be made through the US-Canada Renewed Partnership Roadmap, which Trudeau developed with Biden earlier this year.

In his letter to Ng, the prime minister also stressed the pursuit of opportunities for trade diversification and the improvement of trade facilitation infrastructure with Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. One goal will be to reduce and prevent supply chain disruptions to Canada’s transportation network, the directive says.

François-Philippe Champagne Innovation, Science and Industry

Champagne top priority: Leading the delivery of the Net Zero Accelerator Initiative, a multi-billion dollar effort taken from the government’s Strategic Innovation Fund that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industrial sector.

Elsewhere in Long list of tasks of the Minister of Innovation: study of the effects of so-called long Covid, including children and vulnerable groups; the advancement of the “Digital Card” that strengthens the protection of consumer privacy; force companies that promise to expand broadband access to realize it or lose their spectrum rights; and add 1000 research chairs to a network of post-secondary researchers.

And there is evidence of a subtle turn from within into a key Canada-US priority in the Biden era. Champagne will work with Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on a Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy in the hope that Canada can develop a globally competitive industry as zero-emission vehicle production grows worldwide. No mention of CanadaU.S. Joint Action Plan for Critical Minerals.

Jonathan Wilkinson Natural Resources

Wilkinsons letter sent him to work with Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc on the introduction of a Canadian version of Bidens Buy America executive order, which narrowed procurement rules for US infrastructure projects, irritating some trading partners.

Liberals put the Canadian version, their “Buy Clean” Strategy, on the party election platform as a measure to support and prioritize the use of Canadian-made low-carbon products in public and private infrastructure projects .

Another campaign promise to launch a Canada-US Battery Alliance also appears literally in the Wilkinsons letter, but without the language used on the platform to lead to an integrated global battery supply chain.

Marie-Claude Bibeau Agriculture and Agri-Food

Trudeaus’s letter urges Bibeau to work with trade and industry ministers to secure supply chains. It is also geared towards prioritizing efforts with Ng through the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement to protect supply-managed agricultural sectors, our family farms, and the vitality of our rural areas.

At the top of the list of agriculture ministers: Work with provinces and territories to integrate climate risk management, environmental and climate preparedness into planning and programming. Bibeau is being asked to defend Canada’s green agricultural plan that supports farmers with funding for clean technology and other practices while reducing methane and fertilizer emissions.

The legacy of Pablo Rodriguez

It is no wonder that the reform of the Broadcasting Law seems imminent head of the prime ministers’ letter to Rodriguez. Trudeau also instructed his minister to urge internet giants to pay their fair share and fight serious forms of harmful internet content.

The letter later adds to this demand: Reintroduce legislation to reform the Broadcasting Act to ensure that foreign internet giants contribute to the creation and promotion of Canadian stories and music.

The Prime Minister backs the Australian approach as he advises Rodriguez to speed up the introduction of legislation to require digital platforms that generate revenue from the publication of news content to share a portion of their revenue with the Canadian news media to equalize the playing field between global platforms. and Canadian points.

Head of the House of Government Mark Holland

Mark Holland’s first job? Keep Parliament afloat amid even more Covid-driven disruptions and work with opposition counterparts to “innovate to respond to the realities” of the pandemic. The House vaccine mandate also falls on his shoulders, as does a project that would study hybrid cuts and produce a “more comprehensive place for families” that responds “more skillfully” in the event of an impending health crisis. national “.

Trudeau also charged the Netherlands with taking a “cooperative and effective approach” to Parliament. The swift passage of a bill banning the conversion therapy provided early evidence that, compared to the Pre-Election Chamber, better is always possible.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Netherlands to allow liberal MPs more freedom to vote their conscience: fewer beaten votes.