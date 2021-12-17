Trial, $ 300,000 fine issued in ‘grievous’ Chilliwack chicken abuse case





WARNING: This story contains disturbing details describing suspected cases of animal cruelty. Prudence is advised. A large Canadian poultry company and an agricultural business in the Fraser Valley will each face a $ 300,000 fine and three years probation after pleading guilty to charges of cruelty to animals. Sofina Foods Inc. and Elite Farm Services were initially facing 38 charges after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency launched an investigation stemming from horrific videos recorded by an animal rights group four years ago. A Mercy for Animals volunteer had hired Elite Farm Services, which had been contracted by Sofina Lilydale subsidiary to catch the chickens and transport them for processing, and filmed the staff actions in June 2017 in Chilliwack. Read more: Dozens of charges filed in ‘absolutely disgusting’ case of Chilliwack chicken abuse The story goes down the ad At the time, the BC SPCA described the content of the videos as “absolutely disgusting”. In an agreed-upon statement of facts presented before a BC High Court judge during sentencing this week, the companies acknowledged that Elite workers were seen on video mistreating birds in a variety of ways, including kicking them, hitting, hitting with them, torturing them. , charging them aggressively, damaging them in other ways, and killing them. The court heard an apology from Elite Farms owner Dwayne Dueck, who acknowledged that the company failed to ensure adequate treatment of live animals, and Sofina senior vice president Phil Hojak, who acknowledged responsibility for his company’s failure to adequately monitor the actions of contacted chickens. staples. Trends Ontario reintroduces capacity limits for large indoor environments due to Omicron concerns

Fines and suspended sentences were the product of a joint submission by prosecutors and defense attorneys. The story goes down the ad Judge Martha Devlin accepted the Crown’s submission that Elite Farms was more to blame in this case, but that Sofina was a larger company, and so fines of equal value to each party were appropriate. Included in the probationary conditions, Elite Farms must hire an independent auditor, who must perform unannounced on-site inspections at least once every three months. It should also develop and provide training for all staff with a focus on animal welfare and keep the CFIA valued for its training procedures. Sofina must carry out on-site inspections of all poultry catchers contracted in BC, audits which must themselves be audited by an independent third party Read more: BC SPCA investigates Chilliwack’s alleged ‘brutal and sadistic’ treatment of chickens In accepting the filing, Devlin noted that both companies had subsequently made major changes in efforts to prevent animal mistreatment in the future. Elite Farms admitted that “among some of their workers a culture had developed that showed complete disregard for animal welfare,” according to the sentencing document. The company fired the workers involved and reviewed its operating procedures and training for workers and supervisors, according to the sentence. Sofina has hired a vice president for animal care and has developed an in-house animal welfare team. The story goes down the ad The judge also found that probationary conditions would also serve as a barrier for both companies. Sofina was given six months to pay the fines, while Elite Farms was given 10 years, as recognition of her financial situation. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

