Tasmania: Wind-blown jumping castle leaves five children dead and four injured in a school event





Children at Hillcrest Elementary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were attending an activity day at the end of the school when the tragedy occurred.

Ninth-graders 5/6 of Hillcrest Elementary School fell from a height of about 10 feet after a major local windy event triggered a jumping castle and some inflated zorb balls that rose into the air around 10 a.m. morning “, said Tasmanian Police in a. statement.

The five children killed include three boys and two girls. One was 11 years old and four were 12 years old, police said on Friday. Three of the injured children are still in hospital, police also said.

An investigation is underway into what caused the tragedy, including the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle was tied to the ground.

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said “close to 40” children were taking part in activities when a strong wind lifted the castle off the ground. Some adults were monitoring the event and giving first aid until emergency services arrived, he added. Authorities are providing counseling services to first and other employees in the small town of about 30,000 people. Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein said everyone in the community was affected by the incident. “It ‘s devastating. It’ s heartbreaking. It ‘s simply incomprehensible. What was supposed to be a holiday end – of – year school turned out to be an unfortunate tragedy for young children in Hillcrest Elementary School,” he said Friday. “I know this is going to be a very challenging time for this whole community.” According to the school’s Facebook page, the jumping castle was one of a series of fun activities organized for students as part of “Big Day In”. Other activities included a water play area and Zorb balls. Emergency services, including helicopters, were sent to the school to treat the injured and transport some to the hospital. Hillcrest Elementary School urged parents to pick up their children from school as it closed early in the day and police urged people to avoid the area. “This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, as well as with our first responders,” Police Commander Debbie Williams told reporters at the school on Thursday. “There is no doubt that this has been a very confrontational and disturbing scene. Counseling is being made available to affected families in the school community along with the first responders,” she said.

