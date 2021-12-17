International
Foreign misinformation fosters fears of violence in the US
Ongoing efforts by foreign intelligence services and global terrorist organizations to infiltrate the United States with disinformation appear to be working, raising new fears of a terrorist attack in the coming weeks, according to a senior National Security official.
The warning, though largely in line with the latest anti-terrorism department bulletin released in November, comes as the country prepares for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, along with the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The threat is more volatile, said John Cohen, senior official at DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, in a virtual forum Wednesday.
We have made progress. We are continuing to make progress on a daily basis, Cohen added. But we still have a way to go.
The November counterterrorism bulletin warned that the U.S. was facing a significant threat from local extremists for the remainder of 2021 and would extend into early 2022.
But Cohen told the forum, organized by the George Washington University Program on Extremism, that the risks have become more unpredictable due to a significant level of activity by foreign intelligence organizations, many of which are gaining traction with relentless campaigning. the misinformation he described as constant and very sophisticated. .
“What makes the environment more volatile, from my point of view, is that the narratives being promoted by these threatening actors are rapidly finding their way into the mainstream media ecosystem, where they are amplified by public figures, the media, the government,” he said. ai.
Their target could be political or assessment-based, Cohen said. But in the current threat environment, the wider these stories are shared and spread, the more likely they are to be consumed by an individual who will use it as an excuse for violence.
Other warnings
This is not the first time Cohen has warned of the dangers of misinformation from foreign intelligence services and terrorist groups. Nor is he alone in his concerns.
National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday of serious and significant consequences from the spread of misinformation.
False narratives pose a threat to our security, Mayorkas said during the Bloomberg Technology Forum. We need our leaders to grow up and fight against it, because the words of the leaders, they matter a lot. They can be very influential in public discourse.
Former intelligence officials and analysts have told VOA that the basis for the latest destabilization efforts was laid before the 2020 election, with Russia in particular finding ways to attract a steady influential salesman to the American audience. on the far right and on the far left.
In general, for Kremlin or Beijing friendly narratives to be repeated by the mainstream media is the ultimate goal of those running campaigns of malicious influence, Bret Schafer, a digital disinformation associate with the Alliance for a Center for Democracy, told VOA. in Washington. .
It’s far more effective to have messages coming from well-known and trusted sources within a society than from outside, so influential figures and media have long been targeted by those seeking to influence American public opinion, he added.
US officials believe Iran and China have copied the Russian book, with varying degrees of success.
Last July, social media giant Facebook announced that it had launched an Iranian campaign known as Tortoiseshell, which aimed to manipulate U.S. military personnel and defense contractors on social media.
The move by Tehran followed an email campaign launched shortly before the 2020 US election aimed at intimidating American voters.
And as of March 2020, senior State Department officials said Russia, China, and Iran were finding ways to reinforce each other’s disinformation campaigns about the origin and spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
According to US officials and analysts, these kinds of efforts have only just begun to gain popularity, with a number of opponents focused on using many of those same issues to reach and possibly influence vulnerable Americans.
The first part is, can you gather an audience to do something terrible or change a vote or something like that, which is a kind of sustained campaign, Clint Watts, a senior fellow at the Institute, told VOA. of Foreign Policy Research.
Watts, a former FBI special agent, said the second half of these influence operations is potentially even more dangerous.
It is the acute scenario, which means putting [social media] hidden accounts to appear and speak like Americans in spaces where they know there are people who are prone to violence, he said. It’s a number game. You throw the idea out and if your audience is big enough, and the bigger the audience gets it, the greater the chance that one of them will understand it and run with it.
Best protection: informed citizens
Senior U.S. law enforcement officials have raised concerns, though last March, FBI Director Christopher Wray said bureaucratic efforts could only do so much.
“At the end of the day, no amount of FBI investigation can sufficiently isolate our country from this threat,” Wray said at the time. “Our best defense is a well-informed public.”
However, Cohen, a senior intelligence official in the Department of Homeland Security, said Wednesday that helping to make sure the American public can see some of these impact operations has been difficult.
Trying to educate the public that, depending on where they get their information, they may be the target of misinformation, that’s the biggest challenge we’re facing now, Cohen said. For a section of our population, they will not believe what the government is telling them.
