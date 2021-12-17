Manitoba hospital transfers: document says hospitals are expected to admit 45 patients a week

A minimum of 45 patients will be relocated each week between health areas in Manitoba to help build capacity in hospitals, according to an internal document obtained by CTV News.

The Patient Flow Targets document dated December 10, 2021, said there should be nine movements a day for Winnipeg, and using a five-day week that totals 45 patients a week.

Countries are expected to meet the minimum but welcome targets, the document said.

The Interlake-Eastern Health Authority is also expected to move two patients a day.

In Winnipeg, Center for Health Sciences, Hospitals St. Boniface and Grace are expected to move one patient daily, five days a week. For Victoria, Concordia and Seven Oaks hospitals, the minimum expectation is to move two patients a day.

According to the document, patients who are relocated must be identified by 14:00, so that they can match the place of reception and coordinate transport.

The next day the transfer logistics are finalized and communication takes place with the family to let them know that the transfer has been confirmed.

On the third day, the patient is relocated which again involves communication with the family.

A Shared Health spokesman said the transfers between regions are in response to an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Countries and regions were asked to work towards identifying up to 55 patients per week for transfer (45 from Winnipeg and 10 from Interlake-Eastern). If required, these transfers will make a significant improvement in patient flow, the spokesman said in a written statement.

The spokesman said eight patients have been relocated this week and 87 have been relocated since October (59 from Winnipeg and 28 from Interlake-Eastern) to locations in Prairie Mountain Health, Southern Health-Sante Sud and Northern Health.

At a news conference Thursday, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Shared Health was making the transfers using a long-term policy.

Our focus is to make sure all Manitobans get the care they need, whether it is in a surgery, medicine unit, ICU, is to make sure all Manitobans, no matter where they live in the province, take care, she said. We want to see the patient who is waiting in terms of our birth.

These decisions are being made by Shared Health to ensure that all Manitobans take care.

Gordon adds that she has not spoken to other provinces about admitting patients from Manitoba, a practice that took place during the third wave of the Manitobas pandemic.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn said acute hospital beds are in high demand at Winnipeg hospitals now and said the province has had a problem with the number of acute beds available for many years.

“We have a crisis situation now and the only way to deal with it is, where are the beds in the province? And we have had a large number of beds in Manitoba in more rural areas that are not occupied,” he said.

“If the match for patient sharpness is correct, unfortunately, this is the only option at the moment.”

Jacobsohn added that it is not ideal for patients, but it is the right thing to do now.

“Right now, we can not discourage the public from participating with this, because without it, there really is no functionality for emergency departments and tertiary care centers,” he said.

ADULTS TREATED IN THE PEDIATRIC UNIT: COMPOSITE HEALTH

Shared Health confirmed with CTV Winnipeg that it has sent some patients seeking intensive care to the pediatric unit at the Center for Health Sciences.

The organization confirmed that two young adult patients who do not have COVID-19 were being cared for in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on Thursday morning.

“This move to accommodate some adult patients at PICU is not unique to Manitoba and has been used in other provinces in response to COVID-19,” a Shared Health spokesman said in a statement. “The PICU also provided care for some adult patients during the third wave of Manitoba. Adult patients continue to receive highly specialized care in this physical environment. Emergency planning is also in place to ensure that capacity remains for each pediatric patient who requires this high level of care. “

The spokesman added that this is a step being taken to increase the capacity of the ICU throughout the province.