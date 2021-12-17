International
The NFL grants international marketing rights to 18 teams
(NewsNation Now) The NFL announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been granted marketing rights in eight different countries, including China, in a bid to attract NFL fans worldwide.
But the move is raising questions from some amid strained US-China relations.
The initiative, known as the International Home Marketing Zones program, gives clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization, according to an NFL news release.
The goal is to build the league’s global identity and inspire NFL fans around the world.
But the announcement brought an immediate scrutiny when his map outlining international team partnerships included Democratic Taiwan as part of China.
Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) went on Twitter Wednesday afternoon to criticize the NFL map.
“The NFL, which is pursuing dollars from the Chinese Communist Party, shows Taiwan as part of China. “Shameful cowardice,” Cruz wrote.
The NFL campaign allows the LA Rams to market its team and increase its fan base not only in China but also in Australia and Mexico.
However, after the NFL’s push, President Joe Biden’s administration announced new sanctions against China for human rights violations. The United States has also announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics for the same reason.
Earlier this month, the Women’s Tennis Association announced its boycott of events in China over concerns over the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Shuai is a two-time Grand Slam champion who accused the former vice president of China of sexual assault. Shortly after the indictment, Shuai disappeared from public life and concerns began to swirl over her safety. She reappeared after three weeks and was not offered any explanation for her absence.
The NBA’s Enes Kanter Freedom has been a vocal critic of China, calling the Olympic boycott “good, but not good enough.”
Chinese observers agree, with the Conservative Heritage Foundation warning the Biden administration to do more.
“Five to 10 years from now, we will see a China whose military strategy is being fulfilled by an army that has been modernized according to long-established plans,” said Heritage Foundation researcher Dean Cheng.
The following places and teams were assigned to each other for a five-year term, starting January 1:
- Australia: Los Angeles Rams
- Brazil: Miami Dolphins
- Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks
- China: Los Angeles Rams
- Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
- Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
- United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
According to the announcement, marketing strategies will include personal and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events, youth soccer activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment bodies.
“The NFL fandom starts with our clubs,” said NFL executive vice president, chief strategist and growth officer Christopher Halpin. “This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful and direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, fostering the growth and desire of fans worldwide. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of club proposals across the board in this initial application period and we look forward to the teams launching their efforts early next year. ”
The 32 teams within the NFL will play at least one international game in the next eight seasons, according to the announcement.
Teams can also submit future proposals to the international league committee for review each spring.
“Much of our league success is rooted in the strong bond our individual teams have built with their fans and this initiative creates many more avenues to engage and energize our international fan base,” said Joel Glazer. , owner and co-chairman of Tampa. Bay Buccaneers and Chairman of the NFL International Committee.
