Torture, bans and killings are widespread in western Tigray, the report claims Ethiopia
According to a report by two major rights groups which further reveals the scale of abuses in war-torn Ethiopia.
In recent weeks, the report says, Tigraians in the Amhara region identified by local police and ethnic militia forces called Fano have routinely rallied in house-to-house raids. Adults and teens over the age of 15 are held in overcrowded prisons where they are tortured and faced with hunger, he adds.
According to witnesses and survivors interviewed in the joint report by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
The atrocities reported in the cities of Humera, Adebai and Rawyan shed additional light on widespread abuses and alleged crimes against humanity reported in the region since the outbreak of war in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. which had previously ruled Ethiopia for 28 years.
The nature of the atrocities has only gradually emerged this year, in part as a result of the Ethiopian government cutting off communication in Tigray, as well as widely condemned restrictions on aid agencies, rights groups and observers.
In November and December, interviews with 25 witnesses, survivors and relatives of the victims revealed widespread abuses by Amhara militias and regional security forces against Tigrayan civilians in western Tigray, which has been occupied by Amhara authorities and where some of the atrocities are. most terrible in war. have happened.
Witnesses reported trucks filled with Tigers during summaries, partly verified by satellite images captured by researchers from Amnesty and HRW.
In some incidents, witnesses said residents who fled were shot or attacked by operatives carrying machete and axes.
They started shooting anyone who was in the range while running, said a 34-year-old farmer from Adebai, who fled to a nearby field after being attacked by Fano members. When people tried to escape [the Fano] attacked them with machete and axes so that no one could escape, he said, describing that he had seen some dead bodies after his escape. “Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing.
Many of the troops were left unattended, so the whole town smelled and filled with dead troops, said another man who escaped the attack.
Other witnesses reported arrests in the town of Rawyan on November 20th. A man who was abducted from a school told researchers that forces gathered all the Tigers at the school and put them in waiting trucks.
Militants beat up 17- and 18-year-olds, demanded money and confiscated their property. of [administrators] gave instructions on who could be released and who could stay, he said.
Atrocities have been committed by all parties to the conflict, including Tigrayan-led forces, since the beginning of the fighting.
The latest abuses appear to have occurred at the same time as Tigrayan-led forces secured a number of victories on the battlefield, prompting Prime Minister Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, to join the conflict itself. .
Fear in recent weeks of a rebel march in Addis Ababa has prompted countries, including the UK, to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, though the Abiys government has said the city is safe. .
Amhara regional security forces, ethnic militia groups like Fano, and even troops from neighboring Eritrea have fought alongside the Ethiopian army. The conflict has opened historical regional and ethnic lines in Africa’s second most populous country.
The government’s response has ranged from denials to solid acknowledgments of the involvement of armed groups. Authorities initially denied that Eritrean forces were in Ethiopia.
The report also highlights the fate of thousands of tigers estimated to be held in Amharan-run prisons and detention centers.
A worker arrested in July and held in a prison controlled by the Amhara regional police escaped in mid-November and described being held in a 3 by 4 meter room with up to 200 people.
He described routine torture by Fanos of groups of prisoners, beating their hands, heads, chests and genitals using sticks or the butt or butt of a rifle. They used electric wires and for ages 12 to 30 hit us in the feet, he said. Others who are older, lie on their stomachs and hit them from neck to toe.
Earlier this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 1.2 million people had been displaced from western Tigray since the beginning of the conflict, with more than 10,000 Tigris displaced between November 25 and December 1.
The fighting has displaced more than 2 million people across Tigray and has led to hundreds of thousands in starvation-like conditions.
