Torture, bans and killings are widespread in western Tigray, the report claims Ethiopia

According to a report by two major rights groups which further reveals the scale of abuses in war-torn Ethiopia.

In recent weeks, the report says, Tigraians in the Amhara region identified by local police and ethnic militia forces called Fano have routinely rallied in house-to-house raids. Adults and teens over the age of 15 are held in overcrowded prisons where they are tortured and faced with hunger, he adds.

According to witnesses and survivors interviewed in the joint report by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The atrocities reported in the cities of Humera, Adebai and Rawyan shed additional light on widespread abuses and alleged crimes against humanity reported in the region since the outbreak of war in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. which had previously ruled Ethiopia for 28 years.

Question and answer Who is waging war in Ethiopia? show Ethiopian National Defense Forces The Ethiopian National Army is one of the largest armed forces in Africa, with about 140,000 personnel. Its air force has fighter jets and armed drones. The ENDF has considerable combat experience, fighting Eritrea, quelling insurgencies, and confronting Islamic militants in Somalia. the Tigris rebels The TPLF dominated the political alliance that ruled Ethiopia for nearly 30 years until anti-government protests took Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018. At the beginning of the fighting, the TPLF had a large paramilitary force and a well-trained local militia that probably numbered 250,000 men in total. They were intensified by the battle, having led the war that overthrew Ethiopia’s autocratic regime in 1991 and waging a brutal border war with Eritrea. Oromo Warriors The Oromos Liberation Army, an insurgent group determined to overthrow Abiy, is allied with the TPLF on the battlefield. Ethiopia declared the terrorist organizations TPLF and OLA in May, helping to push historic enemies toward an impossible military pact against their common enemy. OLA broke away from the Oromos Liberation Front, an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Abiy took office. Believed to number in the thousands, she is fighting for self-determination for Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group. OLA fighters have long complained to ethnic Amharas, and the Abiy government has accused OLA of massacres. Forcat Amhara Regular and irregular fighters from the Amhara have been a key ally of government forces since the beginning of the war. These militias invaded the areas of southern Tigray and occupied the fertile west of the region, which the ethnic Amharas regard as part of their homeland. Over the past year, ethnic Amharas have returned to western Tigray and invaded abandoned homes and farmland in a state-backed campaign that the United States has described as “ethnic cleansing.” The Amharas claim that the western Tigray was stolen decades ago when the TPLF ruled the country. Their involvement in the conflict has fueled ethnic hostilities. As the TPLF has advanced further in the region, Amhara leaders have warned that their very existence is in danger and urged locals to join the war. Eritrea The Tigray borders Eritrea, whose leader Isaias Afwerki is close to Abiy, and a sworn enemy of the TPLF, who ruled Ethiopia when the two countries fought their border war. For months, Addis Ababa and Asmara denied the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray, despite constant eyewitness testimony to the contrary. Abiy finally acknowledged their presence in March and said their departure was imminent. But they remain in Tigray, and it is unclear whether Abiy could force them to leave – or afford to let them go. French Media Agency Photo: Ben Curtis / AP Thank you for your comment.

The nature of the atrocities has only gradually emerged this year, in part as a result of the Ethiopian government cutting off communication in Tigray, as well as widely condemned restrictions on aid agencies, rights groups and observers.

In November and December, interviews with 25 witnesses, survivors and relatives of the victims revealed widespread abuses by Amhara militias and regional security forces against Tigrayan civilians in western Tigray, which has been occupied by Amhara authorities and where some of the atrocities are. most terrible in war. have happened.

Witnesses reported trucks filled with Tigers during summaries, partly verified by satellite images captured by researchers from Amnesty and HRW.

In some incidents, witnesses said residents who fled were shot or attacked by operatives carrying machete and axes.

They started shooting anyone who was in the range while running, said a 34-year-old farmer from Adebai, who fled to a nearby field after being attacked by Fano members. When people tried to escape [the Fano] attacked them with machete and axes so that no one could escape, he said, describing that he had seen some dead bodies after his escape. “Everywhere you look today, the tide of protectionist sentiment is flowing.

Many of the troops were left unattended, so the whole town smelled and filled with dead troops, said another man who escaped the attack.

Other witnesses reported arrests in the town of Rawyan on November 20th. A man who was abducted from a school told researchers that forces gathered all the Tigers at the school and put them in waiting trucks.

Militants beat up 17- and 18-year-olds, demanded money and confiscated their property. of [administrators] gave instructions on who could be released and who could stay, he said.

Atrocities have been committed by all parties to the conflict, including Tigrayan-led forces, since the beginning of the fighting.

The latest abuses appear to have occurred at the same time as Tigrayan-led forces secured a number of victories on the battlefield, prompting Prime Minister Abiy, who won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, to join the conflict itself. .

Fear in recent weeks of a rebel march in Addis Ababa has prompted countries, including the UK, to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, though the Abiys government has said the city is safe. .

Amhara regional security forces, ethnic militia groups like Fano, and even troops from neighboring Eritrea have fought alongside the Ethiopian army. The conflict has opened historical regional and ethnic lines in Africa’s second most populous country.

The government’s response has ranged from denials to solid acknowledgments of the involvement of armed groups. Authorities initially denied that Eritrean forces were in Ethiopia.

The report also highlights the fate of thousands of tigers estimated to be held in Amharan-run prisons and detention centers.

A worker arrested in July and held in a prison controlled by the Amhara regional police escaped in mid-November and described being held in a 3 by 4 meter room with up to 200 people.

He described routine torture by Fanos of groups of prisoners, beating their hands, heads, chests and genitals using sticks or the butt or butt of a rifle. They used electric wires and for ages 12 to 30 hit us in the feet, he said. Others who are older, lie on their stomachs and hit them from neck to toe.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 1.2 million people had been displaced from western Tigray since the beginning of the conflict, with more than 10,000 Tigris displaced between November 25 and December 1.

The fighting has displaced more than 2 million people across Tigray and has led to hundreds of thousands in starvation-like conditions.