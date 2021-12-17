Qantas chooses to rebuild the narrow-body fleet with Airbus





Qantas aims to renew its domestic fleet with a mix of Airbus A320neo and A220 aircraft, announcing an agreement in principle on Thursday to place 134 orders and purchase the right options for shipping types starting in 2024. The Australian carrier said expects to finalize orders by the end of 2022, and has designated Airbus close troops as its “favorite aircraft” to replace the existing Boeing 737-800 and 717. Following discussions with employees about deals to operate the new aircraft, the Qanta board expects to confirm a commitment to purchase 20 A321XLRs and 20 A220s by the end of next year. The remaining 94 options of the acquisition right will cover a 10-year delivery period as Boeing aircraft will be phased out. Airbus won the new business in the face of competition with Boeing’s new 737 Max aircraft, and also by Embraer E190 and 195-E2. The deal adds to the existing agreement for Qantas Jetstar subsidiary to purchase more than 100 A320neo. The A321XLR can be equipped with 180 to 220 seats and operate on the road up to 4,700 nm, while the A220 can carry from 100 to 150 passengers in sectors up to 3,450 nm. Both aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan engines, PW1100G and PW1500G, respectively. Qantas has not yet specified the cabin configuration for the aircraft it will receive from Airbus. However, he noted that the A321XLR could carry about 15 per cent more passengers than the existing Boeing 737-800 as a factor in its choice, indicating that it would place the aircraft on congested roads to cities including Melbourne. , Sydney and Brisbane, as well as for the opening of new sectors. “It was a very difficult choice to make,” commented Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, thanking Boeing and Embraer for their proposals. “Each option meets our key requirements regarding safety, capability and emission reductions. But when you multiply even small benefits in areas like the range or cost of these many aircraft and over 20 years they will be in the fleet, Airbus was the right choice as the preferred bidder. “ Joyce added that having the flexibility to swap orders between different members of the A320neo and A220 families as operator needs change was seen as an advantage. He also mentioned the synergies resulting from the existing Jetstar order with Airbus. “Qantas is able to make these commitments because of the way we have navigated through the pandemic, which is a credit to the whole organization,” Joyce said. “This is a clear sign of our confidence in the future and we have closed prices slightly ahead of what is likely to be a huge increase in demand for next-generation narrow-body aircraft.” On Thursday, the airline also reported progress in repairing a balance sheet severely damaged by Covid travel restrictions, with all laid-off employees expected to return to work. He said that Qantas Group “expects to complete the first half of VF22 with a materially better net debt position than it had before the start of the Delta version blockades in June”. In a market update, Qantas indicated that it still forecasts a loss of between $ 250 million and $ 300 million (up to $ 216 million) for the first half of 2022. In the third quarter of next year, it expects flight capacity domestic to return to 102 percent of pre-Covid levels, rising to 117 percent in the fourth quarter. It expects international capacity to recover more slowly, to just 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter, doubling to 60 percent in the fourth quarter.

