An Israeli man was killed in the West Bank when a gunman opened fire on a car

JERUSALEM (AP) At least one Palestinian gunman opened fire Thursday night on a car packed with Jewish seminary students near a West Bank settlement post, killing an Israeli man and slightly injuring two others, they said. Israeli officials.

Israeli leaders vowed to capture the attacker and the military said it had sent additional troops to the area as part of the search.

Security forces will catch the terrorists very soon and will ensure that justice is done in the country, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The shootings took place near Homesh, a former North West Bank settlement that was dismantled as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

In recent years, however, settlers have created an unauthorized post office in the country. It is among dozens of posts in the occupied West Bank that are considered illegal by Israel but often tolerated by the government.

Lt. Col. Amnon Scheffler, a military spokesman, said the passengers in the car were attacked after leaving a Jewish seminary at the post. He said about 10 bullets were fired at the vehicle.

Scheffler said additional soldiers and special forces troops rushed to the area to search for the attacker. He said it was not yet known if there was more than one gunman and if the attacker had acted alone or was sent by an organized militant group.

Israel’s National Rescue Service, Magen David Adom, confirmed the death of a man in his 20s.

It has not claimed immediate responsibility, but the militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has condemned the attack.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the group, called it a heroic operation against soldiers of the invading army and its murderous settlers.

The shootings came amid a rise in Israeli-Palestinian violence. Earlier this month, a Palestinian assailant stabbed and severely wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew outside the Old City of Jerusalem. And just over a week ago, a Hamas militant opened fire on the Old City, killing an Israeli man.

In both cases, the attackers were killed by Israeli police. Both attackers appear to have acted on their own. Scheffler, the military spokesman, said Thursday’s roadside ambush was another level of attack, but said it was not known if the various attacks were related.

At the same time, the North West Coast has seen a sharp increase in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.

In mid-November, Jewish settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers with pepper spray and sticks on farmland near Homesh, injuring four people. There has also been an increase in settler vandalism of Palestinian property.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war.

More than 700,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in both areas. The Palestinians, along with most of the international community, regard all settlements, including the post, as illegal obstacles to peace.

Israel has annexed East Jerusalem in a step that is not internationally recognized and says the fate of the West Bank must be determined in peace talks.

The Palestinians are seeking both areas as part of a future independent state.

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery in Ramallah, West Bank, contributed to this report.