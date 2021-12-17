The Quebec government is tightening public health measures as COVID-19 cases increase

As COVID-19 cases rise across the province and the Omicron threat approaches, the Quebec government will tighten public health measures Monday, accelerating its boosting campaign.

“In this war we are waging, it is not enough just to be vaccinated,” Prime Minister Franois Legault told a news conference Thursday.

The province should also reduce the number of close contacts between people, he said.

Legault said the government does not want to close schools, so primary schools will reopen after the New Year on the regular date. High schools will use distance learning until January 10th.

The mask will be required again in primary and secondary school classrooms and buses.

Private gatherings will be reduced to 10 people inside, 20 outside and it is recommended that people use quick test kits before assembling.

Officials said this does not mean that people should attend 10 parties with 10 people, but instead limit the number of rallies they attend.

New Quebec measures also include:

The stores will have reduced capacity, allowing one customer per 20 square feet.

Places of worship will reduce capacity by 50 percent, with a limit of 250 people. Vaccine passports will be required and people will have to sit down.

Funerals and weddings can have up to 25 people without applying for vaccine passports, but up to 250 people with passports.

For public activities, the capacity is reduced by 50 percent to a maximum of 250 people. People should stay seated and wear a mask at all times.

Bars and restaurants should reduce capacity by 50 percent, splitting the tables as much as possible, with a maximum of 10 people at the tables. Dancing and karaoke are banned once again.

Even cinemas and theaters will have reduced capacity by 50 percent.

All tournaments and competitions have been suspended since Monday, with reduced capacity of gyms and other indoor training facilities.

“If everyone does their part, we can go through this together,” Legault said.

Legault said support would be provided to businesses affected by public health measures as they were in the earlier stages of the pandemic.

The amplification campaign is accelerating

As of Monday, people 65 and older will be able to schedule an appointment for a booster vaccine, said Health Minister Christian Dub. Persons with certain health conditions aged 60 and over will also be eligible.

On Monday after that, on December 27, all persons 60 years of age and older will be able to make an appointment.

FRIEND | Legault tightens health measures:

New measures are coming to Quebec to combat the Omicron variant Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault announced a series of measures that will take effect on Monday in order to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. 2:28

From there, the goal is to start offering boosting supplements to the rest of the population in the New Year.

No mention was made of the ban on travel to Quebec by other provinces, as had been done in the past.

However, Legault is not ruling out further restrictions. Asked if the province would restore the curfew, he said officials believe the current rules will suffice, but next week may be different.

“We may need to adjust our measures,” Legault said.

Legault said as of Monday, rapid tests will be available at the pharmacy. However, people should stay home if they have symptoms and get a PCR test.

WATCH | Doctor explains the dangers of travel, vacation meetings:

COVID-19: How dangerous are trips and holiday gatherings? Infectious Diseases Doctor Dr. Lisa Barrett answers viewers’ questions about how dangerous travel and holiday gatherings can be and the benefits of speed tests for COVID-19. 2:59

Rising cases

Legault said preliminary data shows the province expects to report almost 3,700 cases on Friday.

He reported 2,736 on Thursday which was the highest daily total since Jan. 3, when the province plunged into the second wave of the virus.

On Wednesday, there were 2,386 new infections. The seven-day moving average for the cases has risen to 2,035.

In the past week, the number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has gone from 255 to 309.

Dub said about half of people seeking hospitalization are double-vaccinated, while up to 80 percent of people in intensive care are not vaccinated.

He said this decline in vaccine efficacy over time is to blame, though it is helping to keep people out of intensive care. That shows the importance of getting a third dose of the vaccine, he said.

As the number of cases continues to rise, hospitalizations could increase in the coming weeks, according to the latest forecasts from the provincial government health care research institute, known by the French acronym INESSS.

They indicate that up to 700 Quebecers may be in hospital due to the virus by early January, with about 160 of them receiving intensive care.

Dr. Franois Marquis, head of intensive care at Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, says the growing cases could lead to a situation like that of the first wave.

“Yes, we are better at treating patients and we know the virus much more, but the large number of patients, that may be enough to upset the balance,” he said.

Marquis says the health care system is preparing for another increase in hospitalizations, but he and his colleagues across Quebec will not be able to cope with the fourth wave alone.

“We rely on people to follow the rules,” he said. “We have to work as a team, hospitals alone will not be enough.

Limiting contacts and closely monitoring for symptoms will be crucial this year because the Omicron variant is spreading so fast, Marquis said.

“Basically Omicron starts to be contagious much earlier in the disease,” he said.

“For the end-of-year holidays, you have to make sure that if you have the slightest symptoms, you do not go to the party, do not go to a gathering, do tests.”