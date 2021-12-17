International
The Quebec government is tightening public health measures as COVID-19 cases increase
As COVID-19 cases rise across the province and the Omicron threat approaches, the Quebec government will tighten public health measures Monday, accelerating its boosting campaign.
“In this war we are waging, it is not enough just to be vaccinated,” Prime Minister Franois Legault told a news conference Thursday.
The province should also reduce the number of close contacts between people, he said.
Legault said the government does not want to close schools, so primary schools will reopen after the New Year on the regular date. High schools will use distance learning until January 10th.
The mask will be required again in primary and secondary school classrooms and buses.
Private gatherings will be reduced to 10 people inside, 20 outside and it is recommended that people use quick test kits before assembling.
Officials said this does not mean that people should attend 10 parties with 10 people, but instead limit the number of rallies they attend.
New Quebec measures also include:
- The stores will have reduced capacity, allowing one customer per 20 square feet.
- Places of worship will reduce capacity by 50 percent, with a limit of 250 people. Vaccine passports will be required and people will have to sit down.
- Funerals and weddings can have up to 25 people without applying for vaccine passports, but up to 250 people with passports.
- For public activities, the capacity is reduced by 50 percent to a maximum of 250 people. People should stay seated and wear a mask at all times.
- Bars and restaurants should reduce capacity by 50 percent, splitting the tables as much as possible, with a maximum of 10 people at the tables. Dancing and karaoke are banned once again.
- Even cinemas and theaters will have reduced capacity by 50 percent.
- All tournaments and competitions have been suspended since Monday, with reduced capacity of gyms and other indoor training facilities.
- “If everyone does their part, we can go through this together,” Legault said.
Legault said support would be provided to businesses affected by public health measures as they were in the earlier stages of the pandemic.
The amplification campaign is accelerating
As of Monday, people 65 and older will be able to schedule an appointment for a booster vaccine, said Health Minister Christian Dub. Persons with certain health conditions aged 60 and over will also be eligible.
On Monday after that, on December 27, all persons 60 years of age and older will be able to make an appointment.
FRIEND | Legault tightens health measures:
From there, the goal is to start offering boosting supplements to the rest of the population in the New Year.
No mention was made of the ban on travel to Quebec by other provinces, as had been done in the past.
However, Legault is not ruling out further restrictions. Asked if the province would restore the curfew, he said officials believe the current rules will suffice, but next week may be different.
“We may need to adjust our measures,” Legault said.
Legault said as of Monday, rapid tests will be available at the pharmacy. However, people should stay home if they have symptoms and get a PCR test.
WATCH | Doctor explains the dangers of travel, vacation meetings:
Rising cases
Legault said preliminary data shows the province expects to report almost 3,700 cases on Friday.
He reported 2,736 on Thursday which was the highest daily total since Jan. 3, when the province plunged into the second wave of the virus.
On Wednesday, there were 2,386 new infections. The seven-day moving average for the cases has risen to 2,035.
In the past week, the number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has gone from 255 to 309.
Dub said about half of people seeking hospitalization are double-vaccinated, while up to 80 percent of people in intensive care are not vaccinated.
He said this decline in vaccine efficacy over time is to blame, though it is helping to keep people out of intensive care. That shows the importance of getting a third dose of the vaccine, he said.
As the number of cases continues to rise, hospitalizations could increase in the coming weeks, according to the latest forecasts from the provincial government health care research institute, known by the French acronym INESSS.
They indicate that up to 700 Quebecers may be in hospital due to the virus by early January, with about 160 of them receiving intensive care.
Dr. Franois Marquis, head of intensive care at Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, says the growing cases could lead to a situation like that of the first wave.
“Yes, we are better at treating patients and we know the virus much more, but the large number of patients, that may be enough to upset the balance,” he said.
Marquis says the health care system is preparing for another increase in hospitalizations, but he and his colleagues across Quebec will not be able to cope with the fourth wave alone.
“We rely on people to follow the rules,” he said. “We have to work as a team, hospitals alone will not be enough.
Limiting contacts and closely monitoring for symptoms will be crucial this year because the Omicron variant is spreading so fast, Marquis said.
“Basically Omicron starts to be contagious much earlier in the disease,” he said.
“For the end-of-year holidays, you have to make sure that if you have the slightest symptoms, you do not go to the party, do not go to a gathering, do tests.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/quebec-tightens-covid-measures-omicron-1.6288120
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]