Mom to withdraw child from Indiana International School amid racist attacks – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News Indiana Weather





INDIANAPOLIS (DESIRE) – A student of color in Indiana International School claims to have experienced a series of racial confrontations from other students at the school. “A meme who sent me (showed) a picture of someone holding a cotton plant and below it were (the words) ‘When you ask a girl of color to promise,'” said Gabby Portis, 15, a first-year student at International School of Indiana. (Image provided / Brittany Graves) Portis says this is just one of many examples of racism she has faced this year at school. “Kids, they talk about the N-word as if it were their word,” Portis said. “I just look in the mirror and say, ‘I do not see anything wrong with me.’ Portis says she has been present when non-black students have directly referred to students of color as racial profanity. Her mother, Brittany Graves, says that as soon as she heard what was happening to her daughter, she went straight to the director’s office. The director “was like, ‘We can get Gabby advice’. My daughter does not need counseling. “Those kids need counseling,” Graves said. The mother says the students have been suspended, but after the suspension ended, racist attacks on her daughter continued. Graves said one child asked Gabby for money for the vending machine, “and another child said, ‘Why would you ask her for some money? She is black. “Blacks have no money.” Gabby’s mother says the attacks escalated to the point that she felt the need to pull the girl out of school for days out of fear for her safety. Elizabeth Head, school principal, made a statement to I-Team 8: Indiana International School (ISI) is an inclusive, diverse and respected community. The ISI does not tolerate racial intolerance or other discriminatory behavior and takes reports of such alleged behavior very seriously. Such reports are investigated immediately and thoroughly in order to achieve a full understanding of what is alleged to have happened. Following the investigation, the ISI takes firm and appropriate steps to correct and address any misconduct. The nature of these steps depends on the severity of what has happened. “Since ISI policy is that student-related matters are confidential, the School is unable to provide details of specific situations.” The school controls campuses at 4330 N. Michigan Road and at 200 W. 49th Street on its website. Graves says the suspensions were not enough and now says this week will be Gabby’s last week at the International School of Indiana. “Listen to kids killing themselves because of this situation,” Graves said. “At the end of the day, she is still a child.” Graves says she asked the school if Gabby could stay home and do virtual tutoring this week. She says Gabby was denied that opportunity because “she was not affiliated with COVID”.

