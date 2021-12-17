Harrisburg International Airport to Receive More Than $ 4 Million in Federal Funding for Air Freight Expansion Project

Harrisburg International Airport will receive $ 4.3 million under the recently approved federal infrastructure bill that will close the funding gap in a major expansion, airport officials said.

Senator Bob Casey announced Thursday that the HIA was among 62 Pennsylvania airports receiving more than $ 70 million in an early round of infrastructure funding.

The HIA grant will be used for storm water management upgrades that are part of the first phase of air cargo platform airport expansion, according to Tim Edwards, the airport’s executive director.

Edwards said the airport requested about $ 16 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and received about $ 12 million. The grant will allow the HIA to begin construction next year.

The $ 64 million expansion project has two main components – the air section, behind the airport security fence and the land side, or public area. The ground side section supports tractor trailers, vans and private vehicles that pick up and drop air cargo. The $ 4.3 million grant will go toward aerial parts improvements.

The expansion is expected to eventually increase the load by 30 per cent on the HIA, create 350 new permanent and 500 temporary jobs under construction, bring in more than $ 49 million in new reduction tariffs and support more that $ 4.5 million in new property taxes over a 20-year period. period, officials said.

The project will also include the demolition of two long-vacant buildings, the reorganization of Third Road and Airport Drive, an expansion of the air cargo platform, the construction of a second air cargo building and room for three more cargo planes. FedEx, UPS and DHL all provide airline service at the airport.

It will definitely help us complete the cargo expansion perhaps a year sooner than we originally planned, Edwards said.

The Susquehanna Regional Airport Authority (SARAA), the governing authority of Harrisburg International Airport, also oversees the Capital Airport, Franklin County Regional Airport and Gettysburg Regional Airport, which also received funding:

The capital’s airport will receive $ 159,000 for clearing obstacles, mostly trees.

Gettysburg Regional will receive $ 110,000 for the construction of a new ramp.

Franklin County Regional will receive $ 110,000 for various capital projects.

It will certainly provide a huge benefit to the airport authority and will develop the infrastructure and maintain the infrastructure at our four facilities, Edwards said of the grant money.

The grants come from funding for the airport infrastructure grant that was included in the $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed last month by President Joe Biden.

Airports will receive $ 25 billion over a five-year period – $ 15 billion for infrastructure improvements; $ 5 billion for airport terminal programs and $ 5 billion for upgrades to air traffic control towers, according to Edwards. He said more funding will be announced on an annual basis.

SARAA is also applying for funding for the repair and replacement of escalators at the HIA and for the construction of aircraft bridges through airport terminal program grants. It is also seeking grants to upgrade its air traffic control tower for the Capital Airport.

“Our shared airports connect us to each other and to the rest of the world,” Casey said in a press release. These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs throughout Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say that this is just the beginning of the infrastructure funding that is coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.

