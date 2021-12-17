Possible case of Omicron variant in Saskatoon schools frustrating for teachers: unions

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) says a single “possible case” of the Omicron COVID-19 variant relates to three elementary schools in the Saskatoon Public Schools Division.

Staff, parents and carers at Silverwood Heights, Caswell and Vincent Masseyschools were notified in a letter from the JSC on Wednesday that someone infected with COVID-19, possibly with the Omicron variant, was at the school. Experts say Omicronis is much more transmissible than other variants of COVID -19.

CBC News received a copy of the letter from an interested parent.

In the letter, dr. Simon Kapaj, medical health officer at JSC, said public health would track the contacts of people within the same family, social circle and people who may have had interaction with the person during extracurricular activities such as teammates and coaches.

“If anyone develops symptoms, please isolate yourself at home and request a PCR test as soon as possible,” the letter said.

School continues normally

Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon public schools, said in an email that the person had no contact with students at any of the schools. She did not disclose the role of the person within the schools.

“The three schools are functioning [Thursday]if normal. “Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will tailor operations as needed,” Baker said.

Friday is the last day of school teaching before the holidays. Baker said the school board did not know what the presence of the Omicron variant for the new year would mean when classes resume on Jan. 4.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, our school division will continue to receive guidance from our local public health officers and adjust our operations as needed,” she said.

Advocates of teachers, interested students

A retired teacher and administrator for safe schools in Saskatchewan, who advocates for changes to protect students and staff during COVID-19, said she was saddened but not surprised to hear Omicron appear in schools.

“It was bound to happen,” said Margi Corbett.

“If we are going to have more Omicrons in schools, which we are going to do, teachers need to grow,” she said. “The bottom line is to keep children safe, we need to keep teachers safe.”

She is also upset by the change of province in reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. Prior to November 25, the province listed the exact number of cases. Now, the list of explosions has been moved to show either small numbers of cases or where explosions have been reported.

Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, said teachers were “frustrated” when they saw the variant appear in schools where there were no proactive measures. He also hopes teachers will prioritize booster doses of vaccines and prevent outbreaks that could force students to return to online schooling.

“This would be unfortunate because it can be prevented by making sure school staff have all their vaccines and have their booster vaccine available as soon as possible,” he said. .

So far, Saskatchewan has reported five cases of Omicron. New cases of Omicron were reported in the province on Thursday. It is unclear whether this case is among those five or is another case that has not yet appeared in the provincial control panel.

CBC News contacted JSC for comment, but received no response prior to publication.