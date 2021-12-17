International
Possible case of Omicron variant in Saskatoon schools frustrating for teachers: unions
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) says a single “possible case” of the Omicron COVID-19 variant relates to three elementary schools in the Saskatoon Public Schools Division.
Staff, parents and carers at Silverwood Heights, Caswell and Vincent Masseyschools were notified in a letter from the JSC on Wednesday that someone infected with COVID-19, possibly with the Omicron variant, was at the school. Experts say Omicronis is much more transmissible than other variants of COVID -19.
CBC News received a copy of the letter from an interested parent.
In the letter, dr. Simon Kapaj, medical health officer at JSC, said public health would track the contacts of people within the same family, social circle and people who may have had interaction with the person during extracurricular activities such as teammates and coaches.
“If anyone develops symptoms, please isolate yourself at home and request a PCR test as soon as possible,” the letter said.
School continues normally
Veronica Baker, a spokeswoman for Saskatoon public schools, said in an email that the person had no contact with students at any of the schools. She did not disclose the role of the person within the schools.
“The three schools are functioning [Thursday]if normal. “Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will tailor operations as needed,” Baker said.
Friday is the last day of school teaching before the holidays. Baker said the school board did not know what the presence of the Omicron variant for the new year would mean when classes resume on Jan. 4.
“As we have done throughout the pandemic, our school division will continue to receive guidance from our local public health officers and adjust our operations as needed,” she said.
Advocates of teachers, interested students
A retired teacher and administrator for safe schools in Saskatchewan, who advocates for changes to protect students and staff during COVID-19, said she was saddened but not surprised to hear Omicron appear in schools.
“It was bound to happen,” said Margi Corbett.
“If we are going to have more Omicrons in schools, which we are going to do, teachers need to grow,” she said. “The bottom line is to keep children safe, we need to keep teachers safe.”
She is also upset by the change of province in reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. Prior to November 25, the province listed the exact number of cases. Now, the list of explosions has been moved to show either small numbers of cases or where explosions have been reported.
Patrick Maze, president of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, said teachers were “frustrated” when they saw the variant appear in schools where there were no proactive measures. He also hopes teachers will prioritize booster doses of vaccines and prevent outbreaks that could force students to return to online schooling.
“This would be unfortunate because it can be prevented by making sure school staff have all their vaccines and have their booster vaccine available as soon as possible,” he said. .
So far, Saskatchewan has reported five cases of Omicron. New cases of Omicron were reported in the province on Thursday. It is unclear whether this case is among those five or is another case that has not yet appeared in the provincial control panel.
CBC News contacted JSC for comment, but received no response prior to publication.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/probable-omicron-variant-school-saskatoon-1.6287889
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]