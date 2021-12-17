The international market brings relief to refugees after tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WTVF) Many people remain displaced after deadly tornadoes in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but now the local market is helping migrants get off their feet.

It has been quite difficult to navigate what to do next. Now imagine living in the US for a few weeks. This is the reality for some of the refugees who have become regular in the Ali Miahs International Market.

Hard and tough week, yes. You know her mother nature. We can not control it, Ali said.

Ali is a kind of renaissance in the city. Not only does he own the market, but he has traveled the world and now speaks nine languages. It is a talent that is more valuable now than ever.

He volunteered as a translator for the nearby International Center, but tornadoes this week forced dozens of other migrants to seek help.

I understand them, they understand me. I take care of those little problems as much as I can. “I think that’s enough for a start,” Ali said.

Many of these refugees have just started working and settling their lives in the US, only to be uprooted where they have now returned to stay in hotels.

Albert Mbanfu is the executive director of the International Center and says Alice’s help has been invaluable. The two work together to bridge the communication gap to find short-term relief for families. Mbanfu says he always knew Ali would be helpful, but nothing like that.

He called me and told me he was going to prepare food. Lunch and dinner for three full days, Mbanfu said.

Alice Ryedh’s son runs the market when his father volunteers and later when his father is home preparing the next meal.

He would go near the hotel. Check them out. Make sure they have food and stuff, Ryedh said.

Ryedh says he has seen more customers than usual stopping for foods that remind them of home at a time when things are far from normal.

Of the thousands of young immigrants who move to Kentucky each year, a recent study from the city of Bowling Green shows 30 percent land within the city limits.

The six main regions represented in Bowling Green include Bosnia, Mexico, Myanmar, Sub-Saharan Africa, Iraq and El Salvador.

Mbanfu says they come because Bowling Green has jobs, the cost of living is cheaper than most medium-sized cities, and people are very hospitable.

According to the same study, Kentucky ranks ninth in the country for the number of young refugees. Bowling Green also welcomed 145 refugees from Afghanistan in November and expects more soon.

I do not think they came here predicting that there would be a tornado like the one we had. It is devastating for them, but they are a resilient group of people, Mbanfu said.

Mbanfu says they have addressed many of the short-term needs, but it is long-term issues like permanent housing that keep him awake at night. Once time runs out for these refugees in their hotels, they may need to find accommodation elsewhere.

Even if they find shelter, they will find it difficult to start over. They will need some resources to pay the rent, pay for their services and get back to work, Mbanfu said.

The term refugees means that these people have escaped perhaps much greater challenges where they have faced persecution or worse. Mbanfu says that if there is one thing we need to know, it is that these refugees are resilient.

They may be depressed right now, but they are strong. They will rise and prosper, Mbanfu said.