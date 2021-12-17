International
The international market brings relief to refugees after tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WTVF) Many people remain displaced after deadly tornadoes in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but now the local market is helping migrants get off their feet.
It has been quite difficult to navigate what to do next. Now imagine living in the US for a few weeks. This is the reality for some of the refugees who have become regular in the Ali Miahs International Market.
Hard and tough week, yes. You know her mother nature. We can not control it, Ali said.
Ali is a kind of renaissance in the city. Not only does he own the market, but he has traveled the world and now speaks nine languages. It is a talent that is more valuable now than ever.
He volunteered as a translator for the nearby International Center, but tornadoes this week forced dozens of other migrants to seek help.
I understand them, they understand me. I take care of those little problems as much as I can. “I think that’s enough for a start,” Ali said.
Many of these refugees have just started working and settling their lives in the US, only to be uprooted where they have now returned to stay in hotels.
Albert Mbanfu is the executive director of the International Center and says Alice’s help has been invaluable. The two work together to bridge the communication gap to find short-term relief for families. Mbanfu says he always knew Ali would be helpful, but nothing like that.
He called me and told me he was going to prepare food. Lunch and dinner for three full days, Mbanfu said.
Alice Ryedh’s son runs the market when his father volunteers and later when his father is home preparing the next meal.
He would go near the hotel. Check them out. Make sure they have food and stuff, Ryedh said.
Ryedh says he has seen more customers than usual stopping for foods that remind them of home at a time when things are far from normal.
Of the thousands of young immigrants who move to Kentucky each year, a recent study from the city of Bowling Green shows 30 percent land within the city limits.
The six main regions represented in Bowling Green include Bosnia, Mexico, Myanmar, Sub-Saharan Africa, Iraq and El Salvador.
Mbanfu says they come because Bowling Green has jobs, the cost of living is cheaper than most medium-sized cities, and people are very hospitable.
According to the same study, Kentucky ranks ninth in the country for the number of young refugees. Bowling Green also welcomed 145 refugees from Afghanistan in November and expects more soon.
I do not think they came here predicting that there would be a tornado like the one we had. It is devastating for them, but they are a resilient group of people, Mbanfu said.
Mbanfu says they have addressed many of the short-term needs, but it is long-term issues like permanent housing that keep him awake at night. Once time runs out for these refugees in their hotels, they may need to find accommodation elsewhere.
Even if they find shelter, they will find it difficult to start over. They will need some resources to pay the rent, pay for their services and get back to work, Mbanfu said.
The term refugees means that these people have escaped perhaps much greater challenges where they have faced persecution or worse. Mbanfu says that if there is one thing we need to know, it is that these refugees are resilient.
They may be depressed right now, but they are strong. They will rise and prosper, Mbanfu said.
Sources
2/ https://www.newschannel5.com/news/international-market-brings-refugee-relief-after-bowling-green-tornadoes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]