Missouri’s international program leader Jim Baker will retire





A match on the Missouri state campus for nearly three decades, Jim Baker announced Friday that he will retire. Baker has been an integral part of the university’s international programs and a champion of the Ozarks Institute of Studies. He ran the video magazine “OzarksWatch”, which has celebrated and educated the community about regional history. I have been truly blessed to work at Missouri State University since 1993, Baker said in a press release. “The changes I saw at university during that time have been extraordinary.” More:Missouri State University will no longer hold transcripts, diplomas for unpaid balance sheets Baker, vice president of economic development and international programs, will retire on June 30. The search for his replacement will begin in the spring. Jim will leave a lasting legacy at the university, MSU President Clif Smart said in the announcement. He has been involved in some of the most important universities in history, securing our nationwide mission in public affairs, and changing our name to Missouri State University. And he led a significant increase in our research, economic development and international programs. “ Hired in 1993 by former MSU president John Keiser, Baker initially served as the president’s assistant. He later took on other roles, including: Director of the Ozarks Institute of Studies

Interim Vice President for Administrative Services

Chancellor of the Mountain Grove campus

Director of China’s programming office. On a personal level, Jim has been one of my strongest and most trusted advisors. I’ve always been able to depend on him for advice and support, “Smart said in the post.” I’m thankful Ive had the opportunity to work with Jim and would miss him immensely. More:Missouri lawmakers question history curriculum, role of school boards in K-12 education In his current role, Baker oversees international programming, research administration, broadcasting, the Roy Blunt Jordan Valley Innovation Center, and the Robert D. Plaster Center for Free Enterprise and Business Development. He was also heavily involved in the creation and development of the Missouri State Innovation Urban Park, IDEA Commons, located downtown Springfields. He serves on the board of Missouri Technology Corporation and on the board of Springfield Innovation, Inc. Since Baker started at MSU, international student enrollment has increased from 265 to 1,605 students. More:MSU prepares for first drop of international students In September 2012, Baker received the China National Friendship Award, the highest honor the Chinese government gives to foreign experts. Baker received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boise State University, Idaho. He received his doctorate in education from the University of Idaho. Claudette Riley is the education reporter for News-Leader. Email news tips at [email protected]

