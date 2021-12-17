North Shropshire primary: Liberal Democrats say they will win quietly as counting continues | politics





The Liberal Democrats have said they will easily win the North Shropshire by-elections, with the count still in the process, a result which, if it happened, would significantly increase the pressure on Boris Johnson. We would not win alone, but we would win comfortably, said a Lib Dem spokesman. This is a stunning night for the Liberal Democrats and a disaster for Boris Johnson. The victory in the usually ultra-secure Conservative seat, which saw a majority of 23,000 Conservatives in 2019, would include a swing against the Lib Democrats even bigger than the first 25% last June, when they dramatically won the primary. of Chesham and Amersham. North Shropshire was seen as an even bigger challenge for the party, given that it is a predominantly rural and strongly pro-Brexit constituency, which has been conservative for all but two of the last 190 years, from 1904 to 1906. Turnout was 46.3%, closer to the first 52% in Chesham & Amersham than 33% in the primary in Old Bexley and Sidcup earlier this month, where the Conservatives held the seat with a reduced majority. A North Shropshire victory for the Lib Dems Helen Morgan would show significant tactical voting by locals who typically support Labor or the Greens, not least as Morgan came in third in the 2019 election, receiving only 10% of the vote. It will also cause significant unrest among conservatives and will have some dire weeks for Johnson, who has been hit by a massive rebellion by his MPs over Covid restrictions, as well as revelations about alleged parties breaking the Downing blockade. Street. He will also raise questions about the choice of a foreigner conservatives to be their candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst, a lawyer from Birmingham, which caused annoyance to some voters. Early elections were called after former Secretary of the Environment Owen Paterson resigned after a failed attempt by Downing Street to save him from being punished for a serious breach of lobbying rules by rewriting the disciplinary system for MPs, which caused a string of harmful histories. for the second term of other Conservative MPs. Christine Jardine, Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West, who was on the count, told Sky News that the apparent victory for the party’s candidate, Helen Morgan, showed that local Conservative voters were tired of being taken for granted. She added: They are tired of having a government that does not show them respect. For Boris, the party is over. Asked about the claim of victory by Lib Dem, Edward Timpson, the Conservative MP for Eddisbury in Cheshire, told Sky: I do not have that information, but I admit it was a very difficult night for us. The government will have to regroup if it loses, he added. As soon as the primaries were announced, the Lib Democrats tried to present themselves as the only party capable of defeating the Conservatives and poured huge resources into the area. Labor candidate Ben Wood campaigned hard but received less support from his party headquarters. The by-elections were seen as particularly difficult to predict given the short term and the number of candidates, a total of 14.

