G7 calls Omicron ‘biggest threat’ to global health, Biden warns of US expansion





The G7 on Thursday called the Omicron variant “the biggest current threat to global public health,” saying its display meant it was “more important than ever” for countries to “work closely together.”

“Concerned about the increase in cases, the ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the biggest current threat to global public health,” Britain, which currently chairs the group, said in a statement. “It is more important than ever to work closely together, monitor and exchange data,” he added. The G7 health ministers previously held their last meeting hosted by Britain, which has seen spiral rates of cases over the past few days, recording record numbers on Thursday. Ministers focused on global access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapy in an effort to combat its spread. “They also agreed on the growing importance of boosting campaigns and regular testing along with ongoing non-pharmaceutical measures,” the statement said. Bidens warns of Omicron spread in US Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would begin to spread much faster in the United States and urged Americans to be vaccinated or raised. “The only real defense is to get your vaccine,” he said, predicting “a winter of serious illness and death” for the unvaccinated. He spoke as America became increasingly nervous about the last chapter of the nightmare which is the coronavirus pandemic. As of December 1, the average daily number of new cases of infection was 86,000. By December 14, it had reached 117,000 – a 35 percent increase. Biden stressed the importance of vaccinated people getting a booster and that those who have not yet been vaccinated get their first vaccine. The spread associated with the new variant has spread globally and more European countries are implementing travel restrictions. The United States, the most hit country in the world, currently averages 1,150 deaths from Covid-19 per day, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Biden, who was largely elected with a commitment to end the health crisis in America, unveiled on December 2 a plan to avoid a huge increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. But he did not take more restrictive measures, knowing that the issue is very sensitive. Like people elsewhere, Americans are fed up with the pandemic, and Republicans regularly speak out against the idea of ​​forcing people to get vaccinated or wear masks. When the Omicron type was identified weeks ago, the United States banned travel from several South African countries, but introduced no other restrictions and tightened health measures on domestic flights. The United States exceeded 800,000 deaths from Covid on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. This year, about 450,000 people have died from Covid, most of them unvaccinated, although effective and free vaccines became available in the spring. (FRANCE 24 with AFP)

