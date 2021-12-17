US PIRG, Environment America form union

Employees of the Public Interest Network, a grassroots organization that includes the US PIRG and Environment America, announced that they have formed a union today and called on their leadership to recognize it.

Representatives of the new Public Interest Union told E&E News that the organizational impetus stems from frustration with the management decision-making process and that those issues permeate all wings of the network.

Low wages, lack of diversity and a “reluctance to publicly support the work of environmental justice” are behind the push of unions, said Zachary Barber, a clean air lawyer at PennEnvironment.

“After all, the same themes exist in all brands,” said Mireille Bejjani, director of energy justice at Community Action Works. “They stem from central decision-making and are policies that apply to everyone.”

Organizers said 70 percent of the 215 proposed qualified members support the effort. About 55 percent sign a paper the group’s president, Doug Phelps, today called on him to voluntarily acknowledge the effort.

The letter praised the organization’s long commitment to social change and activism.

But he also called for it to be re-engaged for a “flourishing of current and future staff, hinting at long-term employee work concerns.”

“The Public Interest Union does not want anything more than our organization to be the strongest possible voice for the public,” they wrote. “To achieve this, we need to improve the recruitment and retention of talented and passionate organizers and make our culture and organizational structure better reflect the ideals we are all working to bring to reality.”

Employees are seeking to join the International Bureau of Professional Employees (OPEIU), Local 2.

The public interest network did not respond to the letter as of press time.

The Denver-based group is a nearly 50-year-old umbrella organization that supports a wide range of state and local projects focused primarily on climate change, environmental issues, and consumer protection.

Perhaps her most popular outfits are the Public Interest Research Groups, or PIRGs, which grew out of an effort by Ralph Nader in the 1970s.

Now about a dozen groups make up the network, including big players like Environment America and its state-owned chapters. Others include the National Center for Environmental Law and the group is looking for “more than 400” staff, “thousands of volunteers and researchers” and “1.5 million supporters” in all 50 states and Washington, DC

Parts of the network have found themselves involved in workplace controversy over the years. The Public Interest Fund, the PIRG fundraising arm, has faced lawsuits and reached a $ 2.19 million collective bargaining agreement over its treatment of workers and is alleged to have been involved in strong anti-union practices. of The everyday beast called him a “liberal sweatshop. “

The organization won the initial rating by Green 2.0, a non-profit organization dedicated to diversity in the environmental movement.

“I’m glad to see organizations coming together to give voice to their staff,” said Andrés Jimenez, its chief executive.

The Public Interest Union comes after a series of organizational efforts in the environmental movement over the past two years. Employees at the Audubon National Society successfully formed a union as controversial workplace issues became public and regional and state offices are seeking to expand it. Defenders of Wildlife similarly formed a union this year.

In strong words, the organizers said that recognizing the union is the best way for the network to publicly demonstrate its commitment to the declared values ​​and stressed that they will be successful if management forces a National Labor Relations Board election.

“By democratizing our decision-making process and recognizing the importance of diversity, equality, inclusion and mutual support within and without our organization,” they write, “our staff and the Public Interest Network as a whole will be better able to cope with a “future. made insecure by the climate crisis, this damn pandemic or the insecurity of America’s democracy.”