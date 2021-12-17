Updated infringement legislation that takes effect Jan. 1 in Saskatchewan





Changes to the infringement legislation take effect Jan. 1 in Saskatchewan. Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said the provincial government worked hard to balance the rights of landowners in rural Saskatchewan with those of recreational land users. Read more: The Saskatchewan Government introduces amendments to the Violations Act “I am pleased to see the legislation enter into force and I want to thank all those who have worked and consulted with us on its development,” Wyant said in a press release. Legislation clarifies existing laws to ensure that there is consistency in the rules regarding violations. The changes shift the burden of responsibility from rural landowners to individuals seeking access to property. He responds to concerns expressed by rural landowners about people violating their property while still giving Saskatchewan residents the opportunity to engage in outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, snowshoeing and walking. The story goes down the ad Read more: Regina Police Chief Advises to Avoid Vehicle and Property Theft During Holidays Under the new legislation, those who want to access a property of rural landowners for recreational purposes will have to obtain the consent of the owner. Consent may be given in writing, electronically online, orally or by signage. Trends Canada advises against non-essential travel abroad as Omicron spreads around the world

Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant The province added that most people in Saskatchewan are already seeking permission to enter rural property for recreational purposes and these changes are intended to formally support this best practice. The legislation also provides legal protection for owners and occupiers against property damage and the risk of agricultural disease. It also limits any liability that may arise from the presence of offenders on their property. Read more: Manitoba Conservatives enforce animal rights-violation laws The province added that police and provincial enforcement officers will continue to be responsible for bringing charges related to the violation. Anyone who thinks someone is violating their property should contact their local police service.















