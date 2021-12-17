NS reports 287 new cases of COVID-19, highest number since pandemic onset

Nova Scotia reported 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest number reported in the one day since the pandemic arrived in the province.

It is the seventh day in a row that the province has announced more than 100 new infections.

The previous highest daily number of cases was 227 new infections on May 7th.

Of the new cases, 191 are in the central area, 57 in the eastern area, 24 are in the northern area and 15 are in the western area. Six people are in hospital with COVID-19, including two in intensive care.

Positive cases reported by text

Public Health has started notifying people who test positive with SMS messages due to the unresolved number of contacts with positive cases. About 85 percent of positive cases can be reported this way, said a Health Department spokesman. Text messages will advise positive cases to isolate themselves, notify their close contacts and enroll in the daily Public Health control service.

After sending a text message, Public Health then calls for positive cases to assess whether they are high priority cases and to forward information about isolation. As of Wednesday afternoon, Public Health has yet to call 430 people to try their cases.

Schools close on Friday

On Wednesday, the province announced that the last day of public school hours for the year will be Friday due to the impact of the growing number of COVID-19 cases on staff levels and the number of students attending classes. Students were expected to stay in the classroom until December 21st.

The province added nine more school exhibits on Thursday:

Astral Drive Junior High at Cole Harbor.

Atlantic Terence Bay Elementary Memorial in Shad Bay.

Ellenvale Junior High in Dartmouth.

Hammonds Plateaus Consolidated in the Hammonds Plains.

Springvale Elementary School in Halifax.

Antigonish Educational Center in Antigonish.

Regional High School Dr. John Hugh Gillis in Antigonish.

The consolidated school of St. Andrews in St. Andrews.

Strait Area Education and Recreation Center (SAERC) in Port Hawkesbury.

Province of Ruana list of school exhibits here.

Public Health announced Wednesday that Hammonds Plains consolidated in Hammonds Plains would switch to home teaching. The school is closed and will reopen with students returning to class on January 6th.

What we know about the Omicron variant

On Monday, Nova Scotia announced that it had identified 40 cases of Omicron the latest disturbing variant of COVID-19, all of which are related to the current explosion at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer for health, told CBC RadioInformative BreakfastEarlier this week Ontario is calling a men’s university tournament held in Kingston, Ont., A “super-spreading event” in late November and a team from Dalhousie attended the event. There may be a connection between the Kingston tour and the St. Louis explosion. FX.

Several parts of the country, including Ontarion and PEI, have opened up reinforcement opportunities for everyone 18 and older. On Thursday, Nova Scotia Opposition Liberals called on the government to do the same.

Plans for amplifiers

But Prime Minister Tim Houston said Nova Scotia has no plans to speed up plans to offer boosters by age group. Currently, people aged 60 and over, first-line health care workers and designated caregivers you can book shooting.

He said that given the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) it recommends that an mRNA vaccine booster be made offered at an interval of six months after the primary series, however most Nova Scotians will not qualify until January. The province requires people to wait 168 days after the second dose to get a booster.

He said he does not envisage any supply restrictions which would mean that people are waiting for months after they are eligible.

“We are following NACI guidelines. We see no reason to deviate from NACI guidelines. Other jurisdictions may have departed from it, but we are not,” he said.

Houston and Strang will hold a conference for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Questions about travel plans

On Wednesday, the federal government advised people to avoid non-essential travel abroad, which sparked many calls for travel agents.

“A lot of people are asking if it’s safe to travel, if they can still travel,” Myranda Miller, a branch manager at Maritime Travel, told CBCNews.

Of the dozens of clients she has heard from, she said only one person has canceled and another has changed their dates. The airlines have not canceled departures.

“Other people have said they will carry out their plans. They think they can control their environment and are making their own decisions,” she said.

She recommended that people check the conditions of their medical and travel insurance to provide coverage.

Atlantic Canada case numbers