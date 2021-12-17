Provost Furton moves to a new role at FIU | FIU News





Dear members of the university community, It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that my friend and colleague, Dr. Kenneth G. Furton, will take on a new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Director of the Global Center for Forensic Medicine and Justice (GFJC) and Provost Emeritus next year. Without question, Ken has been our most successful and influential provocateur among all provocateurs in FIU history. He is the most lifelong provocateur and has planned, coordinated and led our climb as a highly regarded public university. He has also set an example with his research and innovative discoveries that have gained national and international recognition for our university. Ken joined FIU in 1988 as a faculty member in the Department of Chemistry and in 1997 founded the FIU International Institute for Legal Research (IFRI), which is globally recognized as one of the leading research and teaching institutes in medical science. legal. From 2007 to 2014, he served as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, which he reorganized to better address real-world problems in areas such as environmental sustainability, integrated science and humanity, and international and public affairs. . He founded the School of International and Public Relations, which this year was elected as the youngest member of the elite Association of Vocational Schools of International Relations (APSIA) joining only 40 universities worldwide. During his time at our FIU, Ken has played leading roles in providing $ 150 million in philanthropic gifts, including $ 100 million as provocateurs. He has also led two university strategic planning teams that helped create the dynamic, results-oriented FIU we know today. Under Ken’s leadership, the FIU has seen the following improvements and ranking of public universities: Increase the average grade point average of the first student from 3.9 to 4.3

Increase in SAT average of first-time students coming from 1121 to 1270

Increase in the second year academic progress rate from 76.9 percent to 90.4 percent

FTIC four-year graduation rate increase from 24.8 percent and AA two-year transfer graduation rate from 28 percent to over 60 percent this year

Increases fivefold to 118 in the number of online degree programs offered

R1 University top-ranked in the country in the US News rankings, improving 54 places in five years to 78th place

Moves from No. 8 to Florida State University No. 1 in the performance rankings and getting the highest performance score in program history with 99 points

Almost doubled his doctoral degree to 460 a year

Doubled research spending to more than $ 250 million a year

Quadrupled the doctoral number to 260

Quadrupled the number of national academies and members of the National Academy of Inventors to 17

30-fold patent

13-fold of licensed patents

Moved from Carnegie R2 to Research University R1 (highest ranking)

Moved from 0 to 9 metric lead and named a Outstanding Emerging Research University

Selected as one of the 42 Ashoka Changemaker campuses in the world

Ranked No. 3 Young University by Times Higher Education

Ranked fifth in Social Mobility in the US news rankings

Ranked 6th in the Times Higher Ed Impact rankings

Ranked 17th most innovative in US news rankings

Ranked 26th in Venture by Princeton Review

Reached a total of 89 Top 50 national rankings this year Deeply committed to the academy, Ken has 26 patents and 219 peer-reviewed publications with an index h of 50. His research projects have been continuously funded for more than three decades, reaching more than $ 14 million in external funding. . He is an elected member of the American Academy of Legal Sciences as well as the National Academy of Inventors. He has also received considerable attention in recent years for the innovative work his team has done to understand how dogs detect odors emitted by humans. drugs, currency, accelerators, explosives, invasive species, fungi and medical conditions, most recently COVID-19. His work with dogs and COVID-19 this year has reached an audience of 600 million worldwide. Please join me in thanking Ken for the hard and consistent work he has done at our FIU over the past three decades and the change he has made in the lives of our students, faculty and staff while serving as a Provider the last eight years. I’m sure he will continue to build on these successes in his new role. In the coming weeks I will make a special announcement on how we will move forward with the search for our next provocateur. Sincerely, Mark B. Rosenberg President

