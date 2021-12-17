



Emmanuel Faber, when CEO of food company Danone, attends the official opening ceremony of the new Evian water bottle factory in Publier near Evian-les-Bains, France, September 12, 2017. REUTERS / Denis Balibuse

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) – A new set of global standards for corporate climate detection will be led by Emmanuel Faber, former head of French yogurt maker Danone and long-time sustainable business lawyer. Faced with a set of norms for companies that reveal to investors how climate change is affecting their business, G20 leaders at the UN climate change conference COP26 last month backed the creation of a new International Standards Board. Sustainability, or ISSB. Read more It plans to launch its first global “basic” climate detection standards in the second half of 2022, though it will be up to each country to decide if and how they will be implemented. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Regulators want more rigor and coherence in discoveries to eliminate green washing, or companies exaggerating their climate-friendly credentials as trillions of dollars are poured into sustainable investments. The “alphabet soup” of discovery practices is currently undermining the markets’ ability to channel capital into sustainable investments, Faber said. “Greenwashing is essentially paralyzing everyone,” Faber told Reuters. “One of the reasons I got excited to join this initiative is that we will significantly reduce the green bath noise.” Faber, 57, has been nominated for an initial three-year term and will be based in Frankfurt. In March he was ousted as Danone chairman and chief executive after being put under pressure over margins and sales. Read more It will go down in history for promoting key business units around environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets in the food sector, which causes a third of greenhouse gas emissions, Forbes magazine wrote in the council hall riots in March. “I worked 20 years to start the food revolution which is one of two paths to a transition. I want to act now on its next frontier,” Faber later wrote on Twitter in October. Over 40 jurisdictions, including the United States, Japan, China and the United Kingdom have welcomed the ISSB, and the possible adoption of its standards by global securities regulators will also help the new body gain traction. The ISSB is part of the IFRS Foundation, whose International Accounting Standards Board writes accounting rules used in approximately 140 countries. Although the European Union executive has announced support for the ISSB, the bloc has already moved forward with its most ambitious climate discoveries for companies. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Mark Potter Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

