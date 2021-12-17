Wheelchair extension at San Diego International Airport is feasible, MTS study reveals





A Metropolitan Transit System study published Thursday found that wheelchair deployment at San Diego International Airport is not only feasible, but could be completed in the next 10 years if things fall into place. At Thursday’s MTS Board of Directors meeting, transportation experts from Mott MacDonald presented numerous construction options as part of the preliminary feasibility study. “San Diegans have always wanted a trolley connection to the airport and now is the time to move forward,” said Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the MTS board and chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “We have an opportunity to invest in good jobs and build a world-class rail link to our airport that will greatly benefit not only visitors to San Diego, but also the tireless residents of San Diegans, who currently do not have a railway connection to the airport. “ The study examined three different construction options: an off-road guide set up on Laurel Road and two underground options at Hawthorne. MTS staff favored the underground option along Hawthorn Road because of “no airspace restrictions, minimized impacts on private property and lower costs,” a statement from the transit agency said. With this preference in mind, Mott McDonald examined two types of underground construction methods that would be considered in a final boring tunnel plan and cut and cover. The study concluded that the project is feasible. “The findings of the feasibility study show that a cart to the airport is possible and while we have a way to go in planning, engaging and executing stakeholders, there is a unique opportunity to further our reputation as a region.” “by providing the fastest rail link in the United States between an airport and a convention center,” Fletcher said. another game change for San Diego. “ RELATED: Loss of foreign air travel rules raises hopes in San Diego tourism industry The MTS board authorized staff to pursue federal and state grants for the project, focusing on underground options related to the existing railroad stretch near Hawthorn Street, and to pursue community outreach efforts. According to the study, the MTS layout also proposes a station at each airport terminal running parallel to Harbor Drive, including the alignment with the reconstruction of Terminal 1. The proposed layout could allow for future expansion into Point Loma and the beach communities. San Diego International Airport has allocated more than $ 500 million for transportation improvements, including transit at the airport, according to a statement from MTS.

