Shropshire Earthquake in North Shropshire Brings Unhappy Christmas to Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson

If there’s something cliché that conservatives can be brutal in the way they treat leaders who no longer feel like electoral assets, it’s probably even more so for Boris Johnson, whose main attraction for many of his MPs was his appeal. to voters. . If this has passed, he should be concerned.

Their key word is if. The loss of the Conservatives to the North Shropshire Liberal Democrats, a place they had held for all but two of the last 189 years, is an undeniable earthquake, but the election has special qualities, no less ability than great for supporting the opposition to unite around one party.

However, they often carry broader lessons for governments, even those in the medium term who can expect to receive something of a blow from voters at the best of times.

What will alarm Johnsons aides are the numerous reports from North Shropshire of not only annoyance to the government, but some quite significant and personal disgust for the prime minister.

This was a recurring theme of recent important pre-election history, the overthrow of the Lib Democrats of a conservative majority of 16,000 in Chesham and Amersham in June, but here at least part of that can be explained by a strain of liberal conservatism and international in seat belts for wealthy travelers.

North Shropshire is very different: mostly rural and strongly pro Brexit. But even here, voters complained about a sense of being wished by conservatives, and also a sense that Johnson was slippery and not serious enough.

Thus, some Conservative MPs will wake up on Friday with two calculations in mind. First, if their party could lose a seat that had a nearly 23,000 majority, what would such a shake-up mean to them? Also, if voters dislike the prime minister in both Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire, where exactly is he still popular?

One consolation to Downing Street is that such rebellious thoughts will largely not be discussed with fellow MPs, as the political explosion of the Christmas holiday in the Commons has begun, closing what has probably been the most politically damaging week of his career. Johnsons.

It included an accursed publicity stunt over two ongoing stories: a series of reports of alleged parties breaking the blockade on Downing Street, Conservative headquarters and government departments; and the prospect of more revelations about how Johnson paid for the costly renovation of his official residence.

In the midst of all this, Johnson was directing the response to a large wave of Covid-19’s Omicron variant, which required hastening the limitations of his plan B, including returning home to work, further use of the mask, and presentation. of Covid Mandatory Certificates for Access to Premises such as Nightclubs and Soccer Fields.

The latest plan was extremely unpopular among many Conservative MPs, 99 of whom rebelled in a Commons vote Tuesday, questioning Johnsons’ authority and his ability to further tighten Covid rules if, as many public health experts predict, the Omicron wave is getting worse.

Some conservatives will note that the North Shropshire campaign would always be tricky for the government, given that it was driven with resignation of former Secretary of the Environment Owen Paterson, who had broken the rules for paid lobbying.

But even that, many will think, was a situation abused by Johnson and his advisers. Paterson resigned only after Downing Street U-turned in an attempt to save him from punishment by trying to unilaterally rewrite the entire disciplinary system for MPs, fueling a host of stories about lobbying and second jobs.

If, on the other hand, Johnson had asked Paterson to quietly suffer the 30-day suspension imposed as punishment, it would have ended this week and the prime minister could have gone to Christmas in a happier position.