Changes in Sask. Violation laws that take effect January 1, will require permission to enter the land

Two previously announced amendment acts for violating the provinces are about to take effect in Saskatchewan, which could affect people using private rural property for recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking or snowshoeing.

Legislation will ensure consistency in established rules regarding violations, the province said in a press release Thursday, who noted that the new rules take effect on January 1st.

Most importantly, it shifts the burden of responsibility from rural landowners to people seeking access to their property.

This means that anyone wishing to take part in any recreational activity on a private property in Saskatchewan must first obtain permission from the owner.

Many Saskatchewan residents already do so, the province said in its news release, but the legislative changes “officially support that best practice.”

Under previous legislation, landowners had to post if they wanted to restrict public access.

From 1 January, those wishing to access a rural landowner’s property for recreational purposes will need written, electronic or oral consent from the landlord, the new legislation says.

Signage allowing entry to the property will also be accepted as a permit.

“This government has worked hard to balance the rights of landowners in rural Saskatchewan with those of recreational land users,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

“I am pleased to see the entry into force of the legislation and I want to thank all those who have worked and consulted with us in its development.

The province announced for the first time in 2018 that it was reviewing its infringement laws.

The new legislation will provide legal protection for landowners against property damage and the risk of agricultural disease, the province says, and also limit any liability that may arise from the presence of an offender on their property.

The legislation is a response to concerns expressed by Saskatchewan rural landowners about individuals violating their property, according to the province.

The government says police and provincial enforcement officers will still be responsible for filing charges in connection with the violation.

FSIN has opposed the changes

In 2019, when the amendment amendments passed a third reading in the legislature, the Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations raised the possibility of initiating legal action against the government, saying the amendments would violate treaty rights.

“It’s unconstitutional, it’s not friendly to the First Nations and it violates their legislation, the 1930 resource transfer agreement,” FSINC chief Bobby Cameron said in May 2019.

The head of the Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations, Bobby Cameron, has previously voiced opposition to the changes for breaking the law. (Bryan Eneas / CBC)

Cameron said the 1930 agreement gave the federation the legal basis to oppose the changes in court, and that the treaty treaties enumerated clearly state that indigenous people have the right to live off the land.

The amendments were violations of these treaty rights, Cameron said in 2019.

The CBC contacted Cameron and the federation for comment Thursday but has not yet received a response.

The president of the Saskatchewan Rural Municipalities Association, however, says the organization is pleased with the changes.

Many rural landowners have long sought change, Ray Orb said.

“It was out of a sense of frustration from the landowners that they had people coming to their land,” he said.

“I think in a way it shows disrespect for people living in rural areas. And I’m talking about people living on a surface, people living on farms and people living on farms.”

Ray Orb, president of the Saskatchewan Rural Municipalities Association, says the organization is pleased with the changes that have been made. (Mike Zartler / CBC)

Many landowners have experienced burglary and theft, he said.

“But also [this law]”It’s the responsibility of the landowner in some ways as well, because they have to make sure people have permission to be on their land.”

Orb says he does not believe the law will violate the rights of indigenous people.

“Of course we want hunters to be able to go to this farmer’s land if they have the permission to do so and the right licenses,” he said.

“And we certainly want the same things that have gone on in the past, in terms of good relations between hunters, recreational users and property owners in the area. We want this to continue.”