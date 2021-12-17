US CDC distributes free COVID-19 home test kits to international travelers – National

Increase the font size of the article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has begun distributing free home COVID-19 test kits to international travelers, the agency said Thursday.

The CDC said it began distributing the kits Wednesday and will distribute them in Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami and Chicago O’Hare and will soon add Dallas-Fort Worth. It plans to add four more unidentified international airports in the coming weeks.

The CDC encourages – but does not mandate – international air travelers to take a new COVID-19 test upon arrival in the United States.

The new rules went into effect on December 6 to require that almost all people flying to the United States take a negative COVID-19 test within one day of traveling.

Under the previous rules, vaccinated international travelers may submit a negative test result within three days of departure. Unvaccinated travelers had to take a negative test for COVID-19 within one day of departure. The tighter testing deadline "provides an increased degree of public health protection as scientists continue to evaluate the Omicron variant," the White House said.

















On November 29, the White House banned almost all foreign nationals from entering the United States from eight South African countries for fear of spreading the Omicron variant. But it has not extended those travel restrictions to other countries where the new variant has been discovered.