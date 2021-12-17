COVID-19: Omicron variant unveiled on Calgary University campus, says Calgary professor





The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived at the University of Calgary. An email to the students from the university professor, Teri Balser, confirmed that the university had been informed of an individual who was on campus, who later came out positive about the Omicron variant. Read more: COVID-19: The number of Omicron cases increases from 60 to 119 in Alberta People who were in the same class as the individual were informed and asked to monitor for symptoms, Balser wrote. She said the university leadership is closely monitoring the situation, but [g]Despite the specifics of this case, no changes are announced at the moment and the personal exams are continuing as previously planned.















Balser said further action including canceling the exams in person is possible if the university is informed of more Omicron cases. The story goes down the ad I want to emphasize that what we do not know about the Omicron variant still exceeds what we know and any action would be taken with great care, while the facts become clear, wrote the provost. Trends Canadians have been told not to travel amid the spread of Omicron COVID-19. But will the plans be canceled?

Quebec to ban high-risk activities, reduce store capacity as COVID-19 cases increase She added that she received questions about the winter semester hours given the presence of highly transmissible variants in the province. Read more: Alberta considers opening COVID-19 boosters sooner than 6 months: Coping “At this point, we do not know,” Balser said. Teams meet daily to assess the situation locally and data coming from jurisdictions such as South Africa, the UK and Ontario are already seeing the spread of this new variant in the community. We will continue to make data-based decisions when information becomes available.















On Thursday, Alberta Health reported an increase in reported cases of Omicron from 60 to 119. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this was partly due to a faster testing process for the variant. The story goes down the ad The 59 new Omicron cases we are reporting today are mostly from three-day champions between December 12 and 14, Hinshaw wrote on Twitter. Of the 119 Omicron cases reported in the province, 82 were documented in the Calgary area. This week, Ontario universities announced they would delay the start of private tutoring hours amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province driven by the Omicron variant. with dossier from The Canadian Press View link » <br />

