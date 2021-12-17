International
International travel advice will not stop the spread of Omicron, say scientists – National
The federal government is again advising Canadians to refrain from international travel because of COVID-19, but many experts say the move is too little, too late.
These restrictions do not keep out the variants, said Dr. Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist at Halton Healthcare Services.
We already had experience with three other major variants that were not banned, while we had very strict travel practices or restrictions on foreigners for Canadians, he said.
They were now setting a limit when Omicron is already well established in Canada. It makes no sense to tell people not to travel for the sake of Omicron when he is already here.
On Wednesday, federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said “now is not the time to travel”, announcing aformal counselingrecommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential international travel, given the proliferation of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
This was being done to protect passengers and protect the health system from overload, he said.
Julianne Piper, a researcher and project coordinator with the Pandemic and Boundaries project at Simon Fraser University, agrees with Rau.
Some prime ministers concerned about advising on non-essential international travel
I think there is little evidence at this point that a travel tip will have an impact, she said. It is clear that it will not prevent the importation of the Omicron virus.
“It’s already here.
Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Saskatchewan, is a little less determined.
There is not much solid evidence to support this, but it is a logical measure aimed at reducing volume and reducing people and regaining the capacity to do some of the other things, more effective like testing, he said.
Temporarily limiting passenger volume, he said, could help reduce the number of cases Canada Omicron has to deal with, which could help hospitals. Because of the Omicrons’ ability to spread exponentially, he thinks, this could matter.
In fact it is something to be noted, with each person potentially able to surpass four people, and then each of those four people can surpass it to four other people, he said.
Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist and head of Canada Research on Emerging Viruses at the University of Manitoba, agrees that it is too late to stop importing the virus into Canada. However, he wonders if it can still be stopped from spreading across the country.
Travel restrictions can be helpful if approved early enough to dampen or stop the spread of the virus to different communities before transmission to the community can be obtained, he said.
The question now is whether international restrictions will limit it and what are the concerns about Omicron’s additional distribution across Canada through intra-provincial travel.
COVID-19: Federalists Advise Canadians to Avoid Non-Essential Travel Outside of Canada
When it comes to federal travel counseling, Piper is not sure how many people will actually listen to the advice to stay home.
It is 10 days before the holidays. People have already made plans, she said.
She still thinks it’s “well-founded” travel advice.
Traveling internationally now is not just a risk to your personal and family health, the risk of becoming infected with the virus and potentially being hospitalized in a foreign country, she said.
There is also the risk that you will be caught with these ever-changing and sometimes rapidly changing travel arrangements, not only by the Canadian government, but also by any country through which you can transit or from the destination country.
On the other hand, she said, travel restrictions from a handful of South African countries, which still remain in the books, are not valid.
I do not think it made much sense, even when it was implemented a few weeks ago, she said.
At this stage, we see that the Omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in many countries of the world and, to be fair, I do not think that the measures targeted at this stage will have a significant effect.
Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, would like to see a more detailed explanation from the federal government as to why this counseling was decided.
You really have an ethical obligation, if you are going to restrict freedom of movement, to explain to people exactly how this decision was made. We humans have a right to know, he said.
I feel like we have become so desensitized to the big decisions that really limit people’s lives. We are already so used to it that we do not even wait for explanations. And I’m very worried about that.
with dossier by Global News Abigail Bimman and David Akin
