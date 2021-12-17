Sports bar to focus on international sports





TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) A restaurant that already has an international flavor is planning to offer a taste of international sports. Soon you can visit a sports bar that shows cricket or rugby along with more popular sports. Sometimes a restaurant can broaden your horizons with a type of food you have never eaten before. Very soon a location on Broadway can introduce you not only to new foods but also new sports. Cricket is not a common sight at a local sports bar. You will not see much Rugby either. But when the Broadway building is cleared and the Zemams Broadway site reopens, it will include a sports bar featuring international sports. Owner and chef Amanuel Gebremariam expects the international students of the University of Arizona to give the new sports bar a solid start. Absolutely like cricket is played all over Asia. And there are a lot of Asian students here. Mostly Indians, Afghans, there are so many Chinese and other Asian ethnicities. So they will love watching those rugby games. of Location of Zemams at Speedway has remained open. When Broadway’s location reopens, it will go beyond adding the international sports bar to include more restaurant space and even space for guest chefs to offer a wider range of international food. Gebremariam says, We want to introduce some other parts of Africa, Asia, Europe as a booth and we wanted to introduce you to our clients in Tucson. The Rio Nuevo Development District has donated $ 500,000 to the project because it expects the restaurant sales tax to pay off the Rio Nuevo investment. Plans call for the expanded Zemams and international sports bar to be ready for the FIFA World Cup next fall. —- KEEP IN CONTACT US ANYWAY, ANYWHERE

