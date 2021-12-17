International
The trampoline market will record a growth rate of 3.85% per year in 2021 | Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., and Multiplay International Ltd. To emerge as dominant players Technavio |
NEW YORK, December 17, 2021
Trampoline market facts at a glance –
- Total pages:120
- Companies:10+ Including Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
- Coverage:Key Leaders, Trends and Challenges; Product reviews and news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Seller’s landscape; COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis
- Segments:Product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines and others), End user (commercial and individual) and distribution channel (offline and online)
- Geographies:North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
According to the latest market study by Technavio, Trampoline market size is expected to increase by $ 678.28 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of over 4%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, key winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size and estimates, and key investment pockets.
North America will record the highest growth rate of 42% among other regions. US and Canada are the main fortrampoline markets in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than market growth in other regions.
Vendor Overview –
The trampoline market is fragmented and retailers are using growth strategies, e.g. launching new innovative products to gain an edge over their competitors.
Jumping International:The company offers products such as Trampoline Mossy Oak with closure, BB Hoop Volleyball Foot Step 2020 and other products.
JumpSport Inc .:The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite and other products.
Multiplay International Ltd .:The company offers trampolines, interactive wall climbing equipment and other products.
Plum Products Ltd .:The company offers bowl trampoline, trampoline jump board and other products.
Pure Global Brands Inc .:The company offers mini trampolines, pure outdoor fun trampolines and other products.
Regional Market Perspective
The growth of the trampoline market in North America will be significant during the forecast period. Growing obese population and raising awareness of the health benefits of trampoline use are driving market growth in the region. In addition, many organizations in the region are focusing on raising awareness of the importance of physical activity and outdoor activities, which is contributing to the growth of the trampoline market in North America.
The latest market leaders and trends –
- Trampoline market driver:
- Increasing penetration of e-commerce:
The increasing use of smartphones and the internet has increased the propensity of consumers towards online shopping. This has subsequently increased trampoline sales through online distribution channels. Moreover, advances in the e-commerce industry are creating effective business models, which are helping retailers explore new growth opportunities. Moreover, online stores provide easy procurement and order tracking, which pushes customers to prefer buying the springboard online. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global trampoline market.
Market vendors are focusing on launching new products with differentiated features to expand their product portfolio and boost sales. Some retailers are introducing springboards that not only serve recreational purposes but also display interactive features. The market is also witnessing the development of springboards without springs that are resistant to ultraviolet rays and equipped with safety nets and leaf springs. Many such developments among retailers are expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.
Scope of the trampoline market
Report Coverage
Details
Page Number
120
Base year
2020
Prediction period
2021-2025
Growth momentum and CAGR
Accelerate to a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 678.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
Annual growth (%)
3.85
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America
Making market contribution
North America at 42%
Main consumer countries
USA, UK, China, France and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, scope of customer engagement
Profiled companies
Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., Multiplay International Ltd., Plum Products Ltd., Pure Global Brands Inc., Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., UpperBounce and Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Analysis of the parent market, Drivers and barriers to market growth, Analysis of the fast and slow growing segment, the impact of COVID-19 and future consumer dynamics, analysis of the market situation for the forecast period.
Field of personalization
If our report did not include the information you are looking for, you can contact our analysts and customize the segments.
