Another hockey association in Manitoba to suspend children if unvaccinated family members violate public health orders
The Assiniboine Park Hockey Association is the latest hockey association in Manitoba to sound the alarm for unvaccinated family members secretly entering local arenas to watch children play.
If there are reports of individuals violating public health orders, an immediate suspension from participating in all games and team-related event practices will be given to the child for a period covering the next three games, the board said in a statement. letter to parents given CBC. News.
Another violation occurred will result in an indefinite suspension for the child and a ban from all facilities where Hockey Winnipeg operates.
Not to mention any unvaccinated person caught can be fined $ 1,296 for violating a public health order.
This comes after the Portage Minor Hockey Association made a similar announcement on Facebook last month, which stated that it has unvaccinated parents “secretly entering the back doors of arenas to watch their child play hockey”.
Violators will see their child removed from play in the association for the remainder of the season without refund.
In one Winnipeg Free Pressarticle published earlier this week, Joel Brown, president of the Steinbach Minor Hockey Association, and Ian McArton, executive director of Hockey Winnipeg, both said their respective associations have dealt with several incidents of parents doing just that.
The Assiniboine Park Hockey Association wants to ensure that their programs work as expected, but the board stated that this is only possible as long as everyone does their part to maintain the trust of arena management, municipal government agencies and community clubs whose facilities are critical to junior hockey.
“So when we are in an indoor arena or an outdoor community rink, we need our families to behave properly,” the letter reads.
Furthermore, it is stated that no action will be tolerated that is not in accordance with public health orders and anyone who is “argumentative, disrespectful and divisive”. This includes the possibility of police being called.
“Failure to follow and enforce public health orders risks shutting down our entire hockey program.”
