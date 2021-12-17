COVID-19: Saskatchewan extends booster program Monday to those 18 and up

The Saskatchewan Government is expanding its COVID-19 boost program with all individuals 18 years of age and older eligible for the strike as of Dec. 20.

The government is also reducing the interval between the second dose and booster injection from five months to three months.

The province added that vaccines are widely available through clinics and pharmacies in communities throughout Saskatchewan.

Prime Minister Scott Moe made the announcement Thursday morning and said the province should continue to assume that community expansion is taking place in the province.

Moe said the most effective tool the provinces have in addressing all variants, including Omicron, are vaccines, which is why the government is expanding the boost program.

This will give many, many Saskatchewan residents the opportunity to go out and get their boost dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Moe told reporters.

Taking booster and third doses for all eligible residents is 38 percent, with more than 159,649 doses administered.

Moesa has about 400,000 doses available in Saskatchewan and the federal government has indicated it will distribute more.

The provincial government is also encouraging residents to take quick tests that are widely available to the public free of charge.

Moe said more than 8 million tests have been given in at least 250 places in Saskatchewan.

The province has a monthly order of 4 million test kits from the government, which will continue in the foreseeable future.

Test kits are available at several local fire halls, municipal offices, vaccination sites, several Co-op locations, shopping malls, libraries, schools and local chambers of commerce.

Moe added if businesses or other organizations want to provide testing kits, they should contact the government.

A list of places where you can get your booster vaccine or a quick test kit is available atgovernment website.

On Thursday, Moe said testing is highly accessible within the province.

It is also more normalized and should be more normalized in the coming weeks and months. It’s a very effective line of defense, Moe said.

Moe told reporters he decided to take a quick test Thursday morning after a “busy week” and before returning home before the holidays.

I thought I should just do a quick test to take a break if something is not going to be okay, Moe said.

I think I’m likely to do one whenever I feel fit in the coming days, Moe said.

The Prime Minister is urging residents to pick up a quick test kit to have at home and use it when you go out to visit someone who may be elderly or immunocompromised or when you may have been in a large crowd or exposed.

As for holiday travel, Moe said there are no provincial recommendations against international travel.

On Wednesday, federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the federal government was formally advising Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada.

We have in this nation, and we feel strongly, that we have some of the most powerful protocols available in any country or country in the world when it comes not only to international travel but also to inter-provincial travel, Moe said, pointing to the demands of vaccination and testing.

Residents added Moe should be careful during their travels and should assume that Omicron is present wherever you are in the world and in Saskatchewan.

Although residents are asked to test when traveling internationally, Moe also suggested that residents have quick test kits at home to test in the days following their return from their trip.

Saskatchewan NDP concerned, seeking further plans if cases increase

Following Moes’ announcement on Thursday, official opposition leader Ryan Meili welcomed the news that the reinforcement program would be expanded.

Getting people on that third blow is essential and they were happy to see that the government was finally moving forward with a plan for that, Meili told reporters.

However, Meili said this is only part of the puzzle when it comes to stopping the spread.

He said it was worrying that the government had not issued plans for any further public health measures.

We need clear and simple guidelines on what people should do about Christmas gatherings. Second, we need to look at modeling to know what will come next, Meili said.

Meili said a guide should be provided on what the next steps will be if cases increase.

















