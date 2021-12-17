COVID-19: Skilled Manitobans Struggle to Find Reinforcement Shots Before Holidays – Winnipeg

Health officials are urging Manitobans to get a booster vaccine for COVID-19 before the holidays, but it turns out to be easier said than done.

There was a steady stream of people lined up at Shoppers Drug Mart on Osborne Street in Winnipeg on Thursday hoping to take advantage of the shooting at the clinic.

Many places where they got appointments, the appointments are like two or three weeks from now, a man in line told Global News, adding that he had been there for about twenty minutes.

Another woman said she decided to return later in the day after crossing earlier and seeing the line wrapped around the building.

Although waiting outside during December in Manitoba is not the idea of ​​most people having a good time, many people are seeing it as the most reliable way to make a hit.

Some people said they had tried to call other clinics and pharmacies before deciding to use their chances as visitors.

Using the provincial online vaccine tracking tool, Global News found that 29 of the 38 medical clinics and 24 of the 29 pharmacies in the city center were out of order on Wednesday.

Moreover, only two of the nine pharmacies contacted said they had scheduled appointments before the holidays. One of them was at Winkler.

Three said the earliest appointments were in January, and the rest said they were not sure when they could fit in with someone.

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of the working group on vaccines in Manitobas, says they are looking to increase staff at the super site to help meet demand.

















Most places around the province have a lot of meetings available and in Winnipeg, they were also working to expand availability, said Dr. Reimer.

We have the luxury of many more clinics and pharmacies in Winnipeg compared to the rest of the province, so we were looking to make sure it was available in every neighborhood for every individual in a convenient way.

Karen Brizuela, who manages Northway Pharmacy Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and Young Street in Winnipeg, says having enough space to accommodate public health orders, along with staff putting needles in their arms, is an issue. larger than supply now.

So far we have not had to leave many people. At the moment we have a huge demand, a lot of questions, we just try to adapt and be content with what we have, Brizuela said on Thursday.

















I need two days a week just to plan it. Two full days just to book people in (and) coordinate, because as you can see … you do not have the same space.

Brizuela says that, unlike many doctors’ offices or pharmacies, they have the benefit of a community center in the neighboring country, where they can expect pop-up clinics when demand increases.

This is something they did on Thursday and will do again next week, Brizuela added.

The challenge is to keep up with the eligibility criteria, regulations and then just be flexible to accommodate people, says Brizuela.

