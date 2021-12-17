



Hu Xijin, the longtime leader of the Global Times, the nationalist tabloid of the Communist Party, and a pioneer of China’s fiery online posts, said Thursday that he would step down from his position. A prominent rising chorus of nationalist voices in China, Mr. Hu ran the newspaper, which some have called the Chinese version of Fox News, for more than a decade. Under his supervision, it became one of the most popular and courageous media organizations in the country. Old Hu will turn 62 after the New Year and it is time to retire, Mr. Hu wrote on China’s social media platform Weibo on Twitter, referring to himself by a popular nickname. In the future, as a special commentator for the Global Times, I will continue to contribute to the development of the Global Times and continue to do my best for party news and public opinion work, he added.

His verbal fighting skills, both in English and Chinese, set the tone for a new generation of Chinese experts and diplomats who have used global social media to attack the country’s critics and rivals. Although he occasionally and lightly criticized parties that tightened social controls, he has been at the head of a group determined to show the world that China will not back down. He was among the first to respond to international criticism of the widespread ban on Muslims in China, arguing that while minorities were being held against their will, re-education camps were a sincere effort to educate and train them. When tensions with Australia worsened last year, he likened the country to the chewing gum stuck to the bottom of Chinas shoes. Recently, he was one of the loudest voices from the Chinese media trying to counter global concern for the safety and freedom of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai after she accused a former top leader of sexual assault. He posted a video of her having dinner at a restaurant in Beijing. He also attacked the Women’s Tennis Association and others who had expressed concern about Ms. Peng in a Twitter post: They are depriving Peng Shuais of freedom of expression, demanding that her description of her current situation meet expectations. tire.

Mr. Hu has received criticism from those who see his harsh language as unproductive. Within China, his critics sometimes refer to him as a Frisbee holder, a party loyalist who dances with the encouragement of officials and bends the truth to ignite passions within China.

During the presidential administration of Donald J. Trump, Mr. Hu often worked late, responding to US president’s Twitter posts. Other Chinese diplomats and state media journalists followed him, using American social media platforms blocked in China to crack down on Beijing critics. In the process, they have sometimes sparked international controversy and fueled relations with other countries. Growing up in Beijing, Mr. Hu was not always the image of party loyalty. As a graduate student of Russian literature in 1989, he joined crowds of pro-democracy protesters who gathered in Tiananmen Square. He has since distanced himself from the demonstrations, saying he has been deceived by pro-democracy intellectuals, whom he has called childish and impulsive. Taking over the Global Times in 2005, it flourished, even though China has consistently cracked down on media freedoms, imprisoning journalists and shutting down independent media. His occasional criticism of the government has been offset by patriotic attacks on Twitter, which he frequently reposted on Chinese social media, as if to show that he was defending the country internationally. Understand US-China relations Card 1 of 6 A tense era in US-China relations. The two powers are deeply at odds as they seek influence beyond their shores, compete in technology and maneuver for military advantages. Here’s what you need to know about the major US-China relations fronts: Pacific domination. As China builds its military presence, the US has sought to expand its alliances in the region. A possible major flashpoint is Taiwan, the democratic island that the Communist Party regards as Chinese territory. If the US intervenes there, it could reshape the regional order. Trade. The trade war launched by the Trump administration is technically paused. But the Biden administration has continued to protest China’s economic policies and impose tariffs on Chinese goods, signaling no merger in trade relations. Technology. Internet giants have largely shut down outside China, but many U.S. tech companies still do big business there, raising concerns about cyber security in Washington. Mr Xi has said China needs to achieve technological self-reliance. This behavior helped him maintain his status as an unwavering trusted party and channel for the prospect of Beijing’s closed top leadership. Investors, diplomats and political experts in China and the United States often sought out his posts to find suggestions on what Chinese leaders might think, though opinions differ on how much of the tabloid militant editorial staff represented Beijing’s views. In recent years, Mr. Hu has occasionally found himself on the wrong side of the nationalism he helped to root. This year, as India struggled to deal with a coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state media mocked the tragedy by posting an image of a Chinese missile to be fired near one of the massive burnings with the headline: Chinese ignition against Indian ignition . When Mr. Hu condemned the meme for damaging China’s reputation in India, another nationalist expert backed down, suggesting that China should not worry about bending its political muscles and mocking critics who worried about the image with a harsh term. which is approximately equivalent to the tightening of pearls.

On Chinese social media, many praised Mr. Hu for his years of battle on social media, calling him a loser for the country’s propaganda efforts and expressing a desire for him to keep talking. Many gave him credit for helping the world better understand China. A well-known Weibo commentator, known as Chairman Tu, wrote that Mr. Hus’s departure marked the end of an era: Thank you Old Hu for his contribution. In the new era, China still needs more voices.

