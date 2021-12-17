Palm Springs International will receive $ 5.1 million through the federal infrastructure bill

Palm Springs International Airport will soon receive approximately $ 5.1 million through the federal infrastructure bill signed into law in November, though how the flow of funds will be used is still up in the air.

Funding for Coachella Valleys’s main airport was announced in a joint statement Thursday by U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein, both California Democrats, with a total of more than $ 294 million going to 167 airports across the state. .

This funding will improve facilities, update technology, and make flying more efficient, safer, and more comfortable for Californians, Feinstein said. We must continue these kinds of critical investments in our infrastructure if we are to remain competitive and continue to create jobs and economic opportunities.

At Palm Springs Airport, where officials expanded the parking capacity of facilitiesin mid-Decemberto avoid stalling parking spaces during the holiday season (as happened during Thanksgiving), it is unclear how the funds will be used, or whether the funding will come with any spending instructions, according to PSP spokesman Daniel Meier.

At the moment, we do not have any projects identified for it because we were awaiting instructions from the (Federal Aviation Administration) on what we could spend that money on, Meier said. Until the FAA sends that information on the correct instructions and how we can use it, we really can not do any planning.

The airport is currently in the process of updating its capital improvement plan to be handed over to the FAA, Meier said, although the FAA guideline will determine how the infrastructure funding will fit into it.

We have projects we want to do, but we just do not yet know what we can spend on them, Meier said, adding that the airport has been anticipating the passage of the $ 1 trillion infrastructure package for months.

Earlier this year, the airport was completed some interior renovations, including an expansion of its ticket area, the installation of a new baggage handling system and the addition of another security checkpoint.

Airport and city officials have previously discussed the construction of a consolidated rental car facility with Palm Springs City Council approving funding to hire a design consultant for it in 2019. However, Meier said the project, with an estimated price between $ 30 and $ 50 million, has remained in the conceptual phase ever since.

It was put on hold with COVID, then they started discussing it again now, Meier said. But the shovel is not ready, by any means.

The airport has been revived strongly by a slowdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting both its busiest summer and Thanksgiving weekend recorded this year, figures that easily exceeded the expectations of PSP officials.

We did not think we would reach our numbers before the pandemic by early 2023, Meier said. In May, we achieved 95% of what May 2019 was, then every month since June has been a record month for us.

Meier said the outlook for air travel for 2022 is looking good, though he noted that the omicron COVID-19 variant could still change those dynamics.

The funding announcement came the same week when a pair of airlines launched new routes from Palm Springs Airport. Flair Airlines began offers flights to Toronto on Wednesday while Swoop was set to offer its first flight to Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

Several other airports nearby will also receive funding through the infrastructure bill. Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal will receive $ 763,000, while Ontario International Airport will receive approximately $ 9.6 million.

The FAA also plans to allocate an additional $ 12 billion nationwide to airport improvements funded through the infrastructure bill over the next few years, according to the announcement by Feinstein and Padilla.

