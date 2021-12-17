More than 20 dead in Osaka building fireExBulletin







AP TOKYO (AP) More than 20 people were scared to death after a fire broke out on Friday in a building in Osaka in western Japan, officials said, and police were investigating the arson as a possible cause. The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Kitashinchi’s main business, shopping and entertainment district, said Osaka fire department official Akira Kishimoto. Twenty-seven people were found in a state of cardiac arrest and another woman was injured, Kishimoto said. The woman was conscious and descended an air ladder from a window on the sixth floor and was being treated at a hospital. Later Friday, 19 people were pronounced dead and three others were resurrected, national television NHK and other media reported. The Japanese authorities refused to confirm these reports. A doctor at one of the hospitals treating the victims said he believed many of them died after inhaling carbon monoxide after having limited external injuries. Hirokazu Cabinet Chief Secretary Matsuno said “many people have died or are in a state of heart and lung failure,” without giving the exact number. Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura expressed condolences. The building houses an internal medicine clinic, an English language school and other businesses. Many of the victims are believed to be visitors to the clinic on the fourth floor, fire department officials said. The cause of the fire and other details are not immediately known. Osaka police said they were investigating to determine if the fire was caused by arson or accident. Media reports said police were looking for a man that witnesses saw holding a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. Police declined to confirm these reports. NHK said an outpatient woman at the clinic’s reception desk saw the man, while another person nearby said the fire started immediately after he placed the bag leaking on the floor. People on the other floors of the building are believed to have been safely evacuated, Kishimoto said. NHK quoted a witness as saying she heard the voice of a woman coming from the fourth floor calling for help. Another witness told TV Asahi that he saw flames and smoke coming out of the windows on the fourth floor when he went outside after hearing a noise. In all, 70 fire engines were mobilized to fight the blaze, which was largely extinguished within about 30 minutes of an emergency call, officials said. In 2019 in the studio of Kyoto Animation, an attacker entered the building and set it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30 others. The incident shocked Japan and drew a stream of grief from anime fans around the world. In 2001, a deliberate fire in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people, the worst-known case of arson in the country in modern times.

