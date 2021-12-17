Second Manitoba Hockey Association enforces ban on children when parents do not follow health orders





WINNIPEG – A day after CTV News learned that the Portage la Prairie Minor Hockey Association (PMHA) would ban children whose parents violate public health rules, a second league has followed suit. In a letter sent to families, received by CTV News, the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association (APHA) said it is aware that some families are not following health orders. “The board wants to reinforce these kinds of behaviors are not acceptable to the board and the phenomena after this announcement will result in us not allowing these families to continue in our programs,” the letter reads. APHA said that most families are following the rules, but the message is for those who are not willing to follow these orders, but when they are reminded or asked to do so they become argumentative, disrespectful and divisive. For those parents who do not follow the rules, APHA said their child will be suspended from participating in all team activities spanning a three-match period. “Furthermore, if a member’s conduct has reached the point of being dangerous or disruptive, law enforcement may also be called upon.” The organization said that even if people do not like health orders, they should be followed and if APHA does not follow and follow the rules, the whole program may be closed. “If there are reports of individuals violating public health orders and disrespecting our volunteers and facility staff, we will issue an immediate three-game suspension. If there is a recurrence, an indefinite suspension and a ban from it all facilities where Hockey Winnipeg operates will follow. “ Manitoba hockey previously told CTV News that it supports the PMHA’s decision to enforce the ban. – With files from Jeff Keele of CTV

