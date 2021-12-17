JSC: Possible Omicron case involving 3 Saskatoon schools

Parents at three Saskatoon schools Kasuelli, Vincent Massey AND Silverwood Heights was sent a letter fromSaskatchewan Health Authority (JSC) On Wednesday indicating a possible cause of Omicron The COVID-19 variant was discovered.

According to @SaskHealth of #Omicron the variant is already spreading in the Saskatoon community of Silverwood. @SKGov -open booster now, not January! Give school staff a fighting chance to build up their immunity during the break. https://t.co/YbN8YktXNS pic.twitter.com/JFs91qP31l – Safe Schools in Saskatchewan (@SafeSchoolsSask) December 16, 2021

The diagnosed individual, whose role has not been disclosed, was associated with three separate schools in Saskatoon Public School Division (SPSD).

“Communication from JSC was sent to all staff and families at all three schools (Wednesday),” said a statement from SPSD communications and marketing manager Veronica Baker sent to Global News. “The three schools are functioning (Thursday) normally. “Our school division continues to work with local public health officials and will adjust operations as needed.”

There are currently five confirmed cases of Omicron in Saskatchewan.

JSC has not disclosed in which health region the cases are.

Prime Minister Scott Moe stated on Thursday that every case in the province is due to travel.

“We really need to turn our focus to doing what we can as individuals in our daily lives to keep that transmission to the community to a minimum and ultimately to whatever degree the Omicron hospitalization variant will reach, we are “We are preparing for what could be good,” he added.

Students will take vacations for the holidays starting Friday.

Government officials are urging residents to take advantage of thisfree quick tests around the province to help people stay safe while enjoying their vacation plans.

