Lord Frost Statement on the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland: 17 December 2021

The objectives of the Protocol for Ireland / Northern Ireland agreed between the UK and the EU in 2019 are the protection of the Belfast Agreement (Good Friday) in all its dimensions; respect the integral part of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, its internal market and customs territory; to support the essential state functions and territorial integrity of the United Kingdom; to avoid a difficult border on the island of Ireland; and to help protect the EU single market.

It is now widely accepted by all parties that the current functioning of this Protocol does not fully support these objectives and that changes are needed if the current situation is to be improved. It is clear, including recent polls, that a large majority in Northern Ireland share this perspective.

The Command Document we published on July 21 outlined comprehensive and sustainable solutions to current difficulties. We decided then that the right way was to give priority to the negotiated amendment of the Protocol rather than, at that point, to use the safeguards of Article 16 of the Protocol. My team and I have been engaged in detailed negotiations with the EU Commission on this basis in recent months.

There has been some progress, but not as much, and not as fast as we had hoped. Although we worked with the proposals made by the Commission in mid-October, they do not solve the problems, and in some respects even bring us back from the current unsatisfactory status quo.

The main area of ​​progress has been the supply of medicines in Northern Ireland. I believe that our proposal to remove drugs from the Protocol is still the most direct solution, given that the provision of health services is an essential function of the state and that Northern Ireland medicines are overwhelmingly sourced from elsewhere in the UK. But we have been willing to look at the EU’s preferred option, following the unilateral change of its own laws. The EU proposals, published today, follow from discussions between our teams. They can be a constructive way forward and we are willing to look at them positively, but since we have not been able to examine the texts in the necessary detail, we are not yet able to make that judgment with confidence. full.

There has been much less progress in other areas. Heavy customs agreements and SPS on goods moving between the UK and Northern Ireland have had a cooling effect on trade, raising costs and discouraging firms from trading within their own country. It is vital that adjustments are made in this area, given the overwhelming importance to Northern Ireland’s economy of links with the rest of the UK. We have consistently argued that the simplest solution is to set up fundamentally different processes for goods that all parties agree will stay in the UK and those that do not. These should cover not only directly moving goods, but also the growing percentage of goods moving in parcels, and other types of movement such as pets, livestock, plants and seeds. The proposals made by the EU in October were a step forward, but, based on what we have heard so far, our expert analysis does not support the ambitious public claims made about them. In general, it is not possible to envisage an agreed solution which does not bring about significant changes in this area.

Nor have we managed to have a constructive discussion about the regulatory burdens faced by operators in the UK seeking to place manufactured goods on the market in Northern Ireland. These burdens will worsen over time as UK and EU rules change.

We have had some limited discussions about subsidy control. The provisions of the protocols in this area, leaving Northern Ireland subject to EU state aid rules, were agreed in 2019. Since then, the UK and the EU have agreed on completely new control rules for the EU. subsidies in our new free trade agreement and we have introduced an entirely new national subsidy control regime. Rules need to be developed to reflect this new reality. Northern Ireland businesses are facing unwarranted burdens and complexities, and the government cannot help Northern Ireland, for example to support Covid’s recovery, without seeking EU permission. We need to find more appropriate and proportionate agreements that reflect the low level of risks posed to the single market in practice by subsidies in Northern Ireland.

There have been relatively constructive discussions on VAT and excise policy, but we have not yet found a way to ensure that Northern Ireland can properly benefit from its VAT country and UK excise zone. in the same way as other parts of the UK.

Finally, a solution is needed for governance. As illustrated by the EU’s preferred route for medicines, neither Northern Ireland nor the UK, more broadly, take any word on how EU legislation has been imposed in Northern Ireland. This remains a fundamental issue of democratic accountability. Nor is it reasonable or right for disputes between the UK and the EU over the Protocol to be resolved in the Court of Justice of the EU, the court of one of the parties. The Withdrawal Agreement already provides for the use of an independent arbitration mechanism, and the simplest and most stable way forward would be to agree that this would be the only way to resolve disputes in the future.

In general, with the possible exception of medicines, I do not believe that negotiations are still close to achieving results that can really solve the problems posed by the Protocol. The EU proposals cover only certain areas and would not do enough to alleviate the burden on the people of Northern Ireland; or to create the conditions for genuine inter-community support.

Our preference would be to reach a comprehensive solution to all issues. However, given the severity and urgency of the difficulties, we have been prepared to consider an interim agreement as the first step in dealing with the most acute problems, including trade friction, subsidy control and governance. Such an agreement would still leave many fundamental problems unresolved, for example those caused by various UK and EU rules over time. Therefore, it would be essentially temporary in nature and would have to include mechanisms for addressing unresolved issues and resolving new concerns when they arise. The UK has proposed a number of possible ways forward, but unfortunately it has not been possible so far to make progress even on what might be the essential elements of an interim agreement.