Palm Beach International Airport welcomes Avelo Airlines for the inaugural flight





The first Avelo Airlines flight from New Haven, Connecticut, landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Thursday. This is the first time this seat has been offered outside PBIA. The Boeing 737 had a magnificent reception with a water cannon on each side after landing as it retreated to its gate. Palm Beach County commissioners and other leaders were there to witness the moment. The addition of the airline is not only related to the increase at Palm Beach International Airport, but also helps to bring more tourism to the area, officials said. The flight was one of the most complete flights for a first Avelo flight, about 90% packed. with over 130 passengers, officials said.Susan Kasowitz was the first passenger off the plane and said she has a beach house in Jenson Beach.She said she travels regularly back and forth from her permanent home in New Haven. I have been traveling to the airport which is more than an hour away, so having this airline in New Haven Connecticut is fantastic, Kasowitz said. Avelo Airlines spokesman Jim Olson said choosing West Palm Beach was a foolish and natural move for the company. We surveyed our clients in New Haven where they wanted to go and Palm Beaches was at the top of their list, Olson said. Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino, who was also there, said she is originally from Connecticut. She said she hopes the new airline and the addition of the destination will benefit tourism in the county. We have a lot to offer in Palm Beach County and people from New England love our coastline here, so they can open up our sandy beaches and have a new airline coming here, Marino said. Non-stop flights will be offered daily during the holidays, and then five days out of the week including Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting January 5th.

The first Avelo Airlines flight from New Haven, Connecticut, landed at Palm Beach International Airport on Thursday. This is the first time this location has been offered outside PBIA. The Boeing 737 aircraft had a magnificent welcome with a water cannon on each side after landing as it retreated to its gate. Palm Beach County commissioners and other leaders were there to witness the moment. The addition of the airline is not only related to the increase at Palm Beach International Airport, but also helps to bring more tourism to the area, officials said. The flight was one of the most complete flights for an Avelo first-time flight, about 90% complete, with over 130 passengers, officials said. Susan Kasowitz was the first passenger from the plane and said she has a beach house in Jenson Beach. She said she travels regularly from her permanent home in New Haven. I have been traveling to the airport which is more than an hour away, so having this airline in New Haven Connecticut is fantastic, Kasowitz said. Avelo Airlines spokesman Jim Olson said choosing West Palm Beach was a foolish and natural move for the company. We surveyed our clients in New Haven where they wanted to go and Palm Beaches was at the top of their list, Olson said. Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Marino, who was also there, said she is originally from Connecticut. She said she hopes the new airline and the addition of the destination will benefit tourism in the county. We have a lot to offer in Palm Beach County and people from New England love our coastline here, so they can open up our sandy beaches and have a new airline coming here, Marino said. Non-stop flights will be offered daily during the holidays, and then five days out of the week including Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting January 5th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpbf.com/article/avelo-airlines-palm-beach-international-airport-flights/38539654 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos