New reports from the International Child Protection Task Force December 2021





Expectations for school communities, 2021 Today, we draw your attention to the newly published recommendations of the International Task Force for Child Protection. This guidance and accompanying resources have been developed and made available through the collaboration of dedicated Task Force volunteers over the past two years. Accreditation and Inspection Agencies update expectations for child protection practices of Expectations of the International Child Protection Task Force (ITFCP) for school communities have been strengthened * to highlight key child protection and protection practices. Working in consultation with school appraisal, accreditation and inspection agencies operating within national and international contexts, the ITFCP Accountability Committee reached a broad agreement on the adoption of updated recommendations that will be included within each agency appraisal framework. school. of Expectations for 2021 are based on the following principles and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC): All children have equal rights to be protected from harm and abuse.

Everyone has a responsibility to support the protection of children.

All schools have a responsibility to build a community that values ​​diversity, equality, and inclusion for every child.

All schools have a duty to care for children enrolled in school and those affected by the operation of the school.

All child protection actions are taken in the best interests of the child, which are paramount. Agreed expectations will be included in each agency’s evaluation framework over the next year. Review this report and the official Statement of Expectations for School Communities at The International Portal of the International Center for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC).. Student Voice: Data, Instruction, and Resources Our second report focuses on the importance of student voice in developing child protection and protection practices. This report is accompanied by instructions, survey tools and resources for use in school, as they consider how to seek out and incorporate student voice into their advocacy programs and practices. The Student Voice Committee recognizes the expertise, advice, and products of the Contextual Protection Network work in making the following resources available to school communities worldwide. Review and access additional student voice sources at the ICMEC Education Portal. Student Engagement Sessions – Guidelines on how to achieve a focus group with students

Student Engagement Sessions – Examples of Facilitator slides

Student Survey Guide

Student survey model On behalf of the Founding Members of the Task Force and at your service, Jane Larsson, chairwoman

International Task Force for Child Protection Founding members of the Task Force: Jane Larsson, Executive Director, International Schools Council (Chair)

Colin Bell, Executive Director, Council of British International Schools

Christine Brown, Regional Education Officer for Europe, US Department of State, Office of Foreign Affairs

Kam Chohan, Executive Director, ECIS The Educational Collaborative for Schools

Liz Duffy, President, International School Services

Laura Light, Executive Director, Association for the Advancement of International Education

Andy Page-Smith, Executive Director, Academy of International School Principals * Source reference document: ITFCP essential questions and expectations to ensure the protection and protection of children in schools; International Task Force for Child Protection; November 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cois.org/about-cis/news/post/~board/news/post/new-reports-from-the-international-taskforce-on-child-protection-december-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos