Travel Tips at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport





CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is sharing some important tips with travelers this holiday season. The airport expects 400,000 passengers to arrive and depart from December 17 to January 2, which is 90% of the first passenger levels in 2019.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight to allow time for bad weather, traffic, parking, check-in and check-in at security checkpoints. The busiest hours at the airport include 5am to 9am, 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm, so keep that in mind. Passengers have several options for parking at the airport, including: CLE Curbside Servant, $ 30 per day

Smart Parking Garage, $ 20 per day

The Red Lot, $ 18 a day

The Blue Lot, $ 16 a day

Loti Orange, $ 15 per day If you are picking someone up from the airport, you can park and wait at the CLE Cell Phone Lot, which is located off State Route 237 South. You will find the lot by following the blue direction charts. Make sure you have a government-issued ID card with you and ready when you go to the airline ticket counter and security checkpoint. Circuits with the highest COVID-19 infection rate in Ohio

Here are some things to keep in mind before the review process: Do not bring prohibited or checked items in hand luggage. You can find out what is allowed by sending a Tweet to @AskTSA, downloading the free myTSA app or visiting tsa.gov.

Foods like cakes, pies and biscuits are allowed through a checkpoint, but they may be subject to additional examinations.

Foods that are spread and spilled like syrup, jams and jellies should be put in checked bags.

Snow globes that are 3.4 ounces or smaller and that fit in the 3-1-1 bag can fit in one hand. Any snow globe that is larger should be tucked into a checked bag.

Consider not wrapping gifts in ribbon. If the gift triggers an alarm, the TSA will need to open the gift to make sure it is not a prohibited item. For information on flight status, airline contact information, parking and TSA check-in time, visit airport website.



