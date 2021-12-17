Inter Miami CF buys Costa Rican international striker Ariel Lassiter from Houston Dynamo FC





Inter Miami CF announced today that it has bought striker Ariel Lassiter from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $ 100,000 in general money distribution (GAM) $ 50,000 in 2022 and $ 50,000 in 2023 – and additional GAM if performance-based incentives are met. The Costa Rican international, who also holds US citizenship, joins the club after two seasons in Houston. We were excited to continue strengthening the squad ahead of our 2022 season with the signing of Ariel. He has the ability to stretch teams with his speed and pace, and seems to lag behind to create scoring opportunities. He comes from a football family, brings good character to the club and we believe he can be suitable for our team. We look forward to seeing him help us achieve our goals in the next campaign, said Inter Miami CF chief football and sporting director Chris Henderson. The 27-year-old versatile striker experience includes four years with the LA Galaxy organization (2015-2018), a year and a half with Houston Dynamo (2020-2021) and a year and a half, playing three seasons in it. Time space, with Costa Rica’s best team, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (2019-2020) – where he recorded an impressive 24 goals and 16 assists in just 65 appearances and helped them reach the final of the 2019 Torneo Apertura and Torneo 2020 Clausura – as well as numerous appearances for the Costa Rican National Team in internationally recognized competitions such as the Concacaf Gold Cup. The winger, who could also play as a striker, recently appeared for Houston Dynamo FC, first joining on loan in August 2020 and eventually making the move to December 2020. In his time with the club he made 35 appearances, 14 of them starts, for a total of 1,485 minutes played. In a busy 2020 season, he scored three goals and one assist in his 16 appearances. Before joining Houston, Turrialba’s hometown, Costa Rica spent a year and a half with Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in his native Costa Rica, signing in December 2018 and making his debut in January 2019. At 65 appearances with the team he scored 24 goals and recorded 16 assists, including a prominent campaign in Liga 2019 FPD Torneo Apertura that saw him assist Alajuelense in a finish at the top of the table with 12 goals and five assists in just 20 appearances, eventually reached the tournament final. The winger once again played in the 2020 FPD Torneo Clausura League, scoring a total of eight goals and nine assists in just 19 appearances and once helping the team reach the final of the tournament. The Lassiters MLS career began with the LA Galaxy, joining the club in 2015, where they first excelled with their USL LA Galaxy II team, recording 34 goals and six assists in 63 games. Lassiter made his MLS debut on July 25, 2015 against Houston and went on to spend four seasons with the Galaxy, making 25 appearances in the regular MLS season. Before coming to MLS, the Costa Rican-American made his professional debut with Swedish club GAIS in the country’s second division, spending the 2014 season with the team and scoring one goal and five assists. Lassiter has also appeared on the international stage, making 17 appearances for the Costa Rican men’s national team and scoring his first goal for Ticos in a July 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe. Lassiter has featured for the team in several outstanding competitions, including the Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League and a FIFA World Cup Qualifier. At the international youth level, Lassiter appeared for both the United States and Costa Rica. Lassiter attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University in 2013, and in his only season with the Mustangs, the striker won the All-Youth team honors at the Big West Conference. Lassiter is the son of former MLS and United States men’s national team striker Roy Lassiter, who won two MLS Support Shields and an MLS Cup, and scored 101 goals in 200 MLS appearances between his stations with Miami Fusion, Tampa Bay Mutiny, Kansas City. and DC Inter Miami fans can join The Heartbeat of the club and secure their seats for the 2022 season by becoming Seasonal Ticket Members. Season ticket members receive the best prizes and priority locations for all 2022 home games. Additional benefits include priority access to home playoffs, interest-free payment options and discounts on parking permits seasonal. For more information on season ticket memberships, please visit intermiamicf.com/tickets.

