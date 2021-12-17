Russia continues to amass new troops near Ukraine border, despite Biden urging Putin to de-escalate tensions





More Russian military units have been sent to the border area in recent days, intelligence sources told CNN. US and Ukrainian officials have also seen evidence that Russia has begun to divert commercial air and rail systems to support military efforts, although similar air and rail activity was evident in the spring during Russia’s recent military withdrawal that was eventually withdrawn.

Recent US intelligence estimates put more than 50 so-called “Battalion Tactical Groups” deployed on and around the border with Ukraine with six others in transit. These groups, which can usually include up to 900 personnel each, are highly diverse and highly self-sufficient combat units with a combination of troops, artillery, anti-tank weapons, reconnaissance and engineering units. The BTGs, as they are known, played a leading role in Russian military activity in Ukraine in 2014.

The Biden administration still sees a window to prevent a Russian invasion, estimating that Putin has not yet decided whether to launch an attack. But a White House official told CNN that “we believe the talks would be more productive if they took place in a de-escalating environment, rather than escalating.”

According to project proposal posted online on Friday by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian officials presented Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried with the proposals while she was in Moscow this week, which Donfried said she would share with US allies and partners.

But despite the offer to facilitate a meeting with Russia and NATO to discuss Moscow’s concerns, Biden has signaled that the US will make no concessions to either NATO or Ukraine’s future. “One nation cannot force another nation to change its borders; one nation cannot tell another to change its policy; and nations cannot tell others who they can work with,” he told Biden Putin during their meeting, according to a senior White official. Housekeeper. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg echoed that sentiment at a news conference on Thursday. “We believe that dialogue is important especially when times are tough as they are now,” he said. “And our invitation to Moscow to meet at the NATO-Russia Council stands and we are ready to sit down. But we will never compromise on the right of any sovereign nation, like Ukraine, to choose its path and on the principle that Ukraine and the 30 Allies must decide when Ukraine is ready to join the Alliance. “ The latest satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies and provided to CNN show that Russia has amassed troops and equipment up to 30 miles from the Ukrainian border. The images show an increase between September 7 and December 5 in the number of Russian military vehicles in the southwestern Russian city of Soloti. Russia appears to be creating a new regiment within its 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, an infantry division of the Russian ground forces, according to Michael Kofman, director of research at the CNA Russia Studies Program. “The 3rd Division is still rising, as is the 144th,” Kofman said. But he noted that the main source of Russia’s rise can be seen more in the movements of the 6th Russian army, the 1st in Voronezh, the 41st in Yelnya and the 58th and 49th armies. in the Crimea. Democrat MP Ruben Gallego, who has just returned from Ukraine, told reporters earlier this week that the next step in looking at the evolution of the Russian presence near the Ukrainian border is whether they call in reserve forces. Russia continues to deny that it is putting parts to an invasion. But Putin has said Russia has the right to “protect its security” in the face of a possible push eastward from NATO. The Biden administration is still considering whether to send more weapons and equipment to the Ukrainians, following deliveries in the last two months of Javelin anti-tank missiles and command-launching units, island-class patrol boats, first aid kits, radios. safe, electronics, medical devices. , engines, generators, spare parts, as well as small arms and ammunition. Ukrainian officials have also requested air defense systems, such as Patriot surface-to-air missiles, from the US, according to people familiar with their requirements. But National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has conveyed U.S. concerns that such shipments could be seen by Russia as highly provocative, at a time when the US, Europe and NATO are trying to make Moscow de-escalate. However, the White House has not ruled out anything other than the deployment of US troops on the ground in Ukraine. “As we follow the diplomatic channels, we will also prepare for all occasions,” Sullivan told reporters earlier this month. “As we have been doing for weeks, including preparing specific responses to Russian escalation if required – specific, strong and clear responses if required.”

