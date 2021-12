CConservative MPs have expressed their frustration with England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, for what they see as his promotion of blocking theft. Leading among them is Joy Morrissey, who said Whitty should be given to politicians like her. In a deleted tweet now, Morrissey, who is on the government’s payroll as a parliamentary aide, said: Maybe the Covid’s unelected public health spokesman should abide by what our ELECTED members of parliament and the prime minister have decided . I know it’s hard to remember, but democracy does not work that way. This is not a socialist state of public health. So who should the public trust for the pandemic of the chief medical officer or Beaconsfield MP? Their respective CVs can provide a clue. Prof. Chris Whitty CB FRCP FFPH FMedSci Age: 55. Professions: chief medical officer for England and practicing NHS consulting physician. Previous works: Acting Chief Scientific Advisor; director of research at the Department of International Development; Chief Scientific Adviser in the Department of Health; head of the National Institute for Health Research Education; consulting physician at University College London hospitals; professor of public and international health at the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine. educatIon: doctorate in medical sciences from Oxford; two degrees, in tropical medicine and hygiene and economics; three master’s degrees, in epidemiology, medical law and business administration. Prices: Companion of the Order of Bath; member of the Academy of Medical Sciences; honorary doctorate for community medical work from the University of Plymouth. What people say about it: Prof David Mabey, an infectious disease specialist at the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine says: Chris is a polymath. He is truly extraordinary. Since I met him, he has done a degree in economics, a degree in law and an MBA in his spare time. And in terms of his research, he covers all disciplines: clinical medicine, epidemiology, health economics, social sciences. This is really what makes it unique. He is the best man for the job, we are extremely lucky to have him. Joy Morrissey MP Age: 40. OCCUPATION: Member of Parliament for Beaconsfield and Private Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of Justice, Dominic Raab. Previous works: Ealing advisor; actor including a role in a bonkfest TV movie called Geek Mythology, about a man who gains a magical statue that makes him irresistible to women. educatIon: master in European social policy from the London School of Economics. Prices: on the shortlist for London Conservative candidacy for mayor in 2021, but was defeated by Shaun Bailey. What people say about it: The Financial Times said it was a passionate Brexit motivated by social injustice. Morrissey has said of himself: I do not care much what people think, especially if I think I’m right. Her campaign to offer all homes and businesses a portrait of the Queen was dismissed as Stalinist.

