COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 474,478 confirmed cases and 11,627 people have died.

There are 305 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 63 in intensive care (reduction of 10).

The province has administered 14,136,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 52,143 in the last 24 hours.

88 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and older) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.

The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.

New measures to combat COVID-19 will take effect Monday as Quebecers prepare for the holidays and occasions fly across the province.

Prime Minister Franois Legault announced the new measures Thursday evening at a press conference.

“In this war we are waging, it is not enough just to be vaccinated,” Legault said.

The new measures echo previous announcements made by the government ahead of the holidays. The government had previously announced that 20 people could gather together indoors. Legault said they will reduce that limit to 10.

The measures also include reduced capacity in certain public spaces such as restaurants and places of worship, and a delayed return to school for high school students in the province. A full list can be found here.

The measures are aimed at curbing hospitalizations in the new year. According to the latest forecasts from the provincial government health care research institute, known by the French acronym INESSS, up to 700 Quebecers may be hospitalized due to the virus by the beginning of January, with about 160 of them in intensive care.

To this end, Legault is not ruling out further restrictions. Asked if the province would restore the curfew, he said officials believe the current rules will suffice, but next week may be different.

“We may need to adjust our measures,” Legault said.

The quick tests come on Monday

Legault said as of Monday, rapid tests will be available at the pharmacy. However, people should stay home if they have symptoms and be officially tested.

From Monday, people 65 and older will be able to schedule an appointment for a booster vaccine, Health Minister Christian Dub said. Persons with certain health conditions aged 60 and over will also be eligible.

On Monday after that, all persons 60 years and older will be able to schedule an appointment. From there, the goal is to start offering boosting supplements to the rest of the population in the new year.

The Minister of Education is positive with COVID-19

Quebec’s Minister of Education Jean-Franois Roberge announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Twitter post, Roberge said he was told to be isolated until Dec. 25, but has already been in preventive isolation since Monday.

Hospitals in the Montreal area are facing explosions

Several hospitals in most of Montreal’s area are facing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Urgent surgeries have been suspended at Hpital Notre-Dame after five operating room staff members tested positive for the virus. The operating room will currently operate at a minimum, due to staff shortages.

Sacr-Cur Hospital is reporting four cases among emergency room staff.

There is also an explosion at Lakeshore General Hospital, as less than five people tested positive, including staff and patients.

The Pierre-Boucher Hospital in Longueuil is the hardest hit, with a dozen staff members and a dozen patients testing positive.

“We are reliving a moment that is really similar, surprisingly, to what we experienced in March and April of 2020,” said Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeon in Notre-Dame.

“For me, this is a sign that an outbreak across the province is imminent and I’m urging people to be very careful, as we were a year ago.”

Montreal Public Health Says Two Doses ‘Not Enough’

The director of public health in Montreal said the current restrictions in Quebec may not be enough to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Speaking of CBC Montreal’s Agimi, Dr. Mylne Drouin said she is seeing the Omicron community broadcast growing across the city.

Although Delta is currently still the dominant type of virus in general, she said Montreal is “not far” from the situation in Ontario, where Omicron is expected to become the majority of COVID-19 cases soon.

“With Omicron, we know that two doses are not enough and do not have as good an efficacy as [it was] for the Delta variant “, she said.

“Although it is not a perfect vaccine, it is the best way to protect yourself.”

