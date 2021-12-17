International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
- Quebec reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five new deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 474,478 confirmed cases and 11,627 people have died.
- There are 305 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 63 in intensive care (reduction of 10).
- The province has administered 14,136,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 52,143 in the last 24 hours.
- 88 percent of the qualified population in the province (age five and older) has received one dose of vaccine and 81 percent has received two doses.
The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays.
New measures to combat COVID-19 will take effect Monday as Quebecers prepare for the holidays and occasions fly across the province.
Prime Minister Franois Legault announced the new measures Thursday evening at a press conference.
“In this war we are waging, it is not enough just to be vaccinated,” Legault said.
The new measures echo previous announcements made by the government ahead of the holidays. The government had previously announced that 20 people could gather together indoors. Legault said they will reduce that limit to 10.
The measures also include reduced capacity in certain public spaces such as restaurants and places of worship, and a delayed return to school for high school students in the province. A full list can be found here.
The measures are aimed at curbing hospitalizations in the new year. According to the latest forecasts from the provincial government health care research institute, known by the French acronym INESSS, up to 700 Quebecers may be hospitalized due to the virus by the beginning of January, with about 160 of them in intensive care.
To this end, Legault is not ruling out further restrictions. Asked if the province would restore the curfew, he said officials believe the current rules will suffice, but next week may be different.
“We may need to adjust our measures,” Legault said.
The quick tests come on Monday
Legault said as of Monday, rapid tests will be available at the pharmacy. However, people should stay home if they have symptoms and be officially tested.
From Monday, people 65 and older will be able to schedule an appointment for a booster vaccine, Health Minister Christian Dub said. Persons with certain health conditions aged 60 and over will also be eligible.
On Monday after that, all persons 60 years and older will be able to schedule an appointment. From there, the goal is to start offering boosting supplements to the rest of the population in the new year.
The Minister of Education is positive with COVID-19
Quebec’s Minister of Education Jean-Franois Roberge announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Twitter post, Roberge said he was told to be isolated until Dec. 25, but has already been in preventive isolation since Monday.
Public Health recommends that I be isolated until December 25 after a positive result for COVID-19, which I will definitely do. I specify that I have been placed in preventive isolation since Monday, December 13th. My family is doing well.
Hospitals in the Montreal area are facing explosions
Several hospitals in most of Montreal’s area are facing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Urgent surgeries have been suspended at Hpital Notre-Dame after five operating room staff members tested positive for the virus. The operating room will currently operate at a minimum, due to staff shortages.
Sacr-Cur Hospital is reporting four cases among emergency room staff.
There is also an explosion at Lakeshore General Hospital, as less than five people tested positive, including staff and patients.
The Pierre-Boucher Hospital in Longueuil is the hardest hit, with a dozen staff members and a dozen patients testing positive.
“We are reliving a moment that is really similar, surprisingly, to what we experienced in March and April of 2020,” said Dr. Stanley Vollant, a surgeon in Notre-Dame.
“For me, this is a sign that an outbreak across the province is imminent and I’m urging people to be very careful, as we were a year ago.”
Montreal Public Health Says Two Doses ‘Not Enough’
The director of public health in Montreal said the current restrictions in Quebec may not be enough to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Speaking of CBC Montreal’s Agimi, Dr. Mylne Drouin said she is seeing the Omicron community broadcast growing across the city.
Although Delta is currently still the dominant type of virus in general, she said Montreal is “not far” from the situation in Ontario, where Omicron is expected to become the majority of COVID-19 cases soon.
“With Omicron, we know that two doses are not enough and do not have as good an efficacy as [it was] for the Delta variant “, she said.
“Although it is not a perfect vaccine, it is the best way to protect yourself.”
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-dec-17-1.6289408
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]